Teddy Bridgewater is eligible to practice in three weeks

Posted by Mike Florio on September 25, 2017, 10:49 AM EDT
Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum had yet another strong performance against the Buccaneers on Sunday. But the Vikings won’t be playing the Bucs every week; they’ll need someone who can get it done against other teams.

They have Sam Bradford, who continues to be day-to-day with a knee injury he suffered against the Saints two weeks ago. But Bradford wasn’t even in the building on Sunday, and it’s hard to know exactly when he’ll return.

Here’s one thing we know: In three weeks, Teddy Bridgewater will be eligible to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list and to practice with the team. One source with knowledge of the situation says that Bridgewater will be ready to go, but that the Vikings likely will proceed with caution.

At some point, however, necessity may supersede caution. If, for example, Keenum gets injured and Bradford doesn’t get healed, the Vikings may decided to do what they have to do to get Bridgewater back on the field.

The Vikings are 2-1 through three games, with upcoming games against the Lions and Bears.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Teddy Bridgewater is eligible to practice in three weeks

  1. They must be super excited, considering both of their other two QBs have already had bigger days in the first three games of this season than Bridgewater ever has in his career to date…

  5. Yet another strong performance? Only the one strong performance. Wouldn’t call his 20/37 for 167 and 0 tds against Pittsburgh a strong performance.

  7. Teddy seems like a nice kid. But do the Vikings really believe they are going to win a championship with a QB who averages fewer than a single TD per game passing?

    Maybe Teddy can find another role within the organization to which he is better suited.

  8. The Vikings could have an embarrassment of mediocrity at QB. If Keenum got hurt, that would mean they have 3 QB’s who cant stay healthy. Best “Case” scenario is if Keenum keeps playing well when he gets the chance to practice with the first team for the entire week before each upcoming game and Bradford or Teddy come back for the second half of the season. If they go into the bye week 6 and 2 or 7 and 1 that would be pretty darn impressive. If it goes worse than that, I dont think they’ll make the playoffs as 5 of the last 8 games are on the road. Some of those teams in the second half of the season dont look as good so far as we thought they would be (Panthers and Bengals) and others look better than we thought (Redskins, Rams, Lions). It’s gonna be a crazy year for those Vikings YET AGAIN!! #Skol

  9. mikebel11 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 11:05 am
    Yet another strong performance? Only the one strong performance. Wouldn’t call his 20/37 for 167 and 0 tds against Pittsburgh a strong performance.
    *******************************************************************************

    They are referring to his 3-0 record against the Bucs.

    Anywho – Teddy coming back is a miracle in and of itself. I think this offense could allow him to flourish. Any fan or outsider should already be able to see this offense is much better than anything we have run out there for years under Norv. It would be shocking if we didn’t have more 20+ yard plays in the first 3 games then we did all of last season.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!