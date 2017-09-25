Teddy Bridgewater is eligible to practice in three weeks

Getty Images

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum had yet another strong performance against the Buccaneers on Sunday. But the Vikings won’t be playing the Bucs every week; they’ll need someone who can get it done against other teams.

They have Sam Bradford, who continues to be day-to-day with a knee injury he suffered against the Saints two weeks ago. But Bradford wasn’t even in the building on Sunday, and it’s hard to know exactly when he’ll return.

Here’s one thing we know: In three weeks, Teddy Bridgewater will be eligible to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list and to practice with the team. One source with knowledge of the situation says that Bridgewater will be ready to go, but that the Vikings likely will proceed with caution.

At some point, however, necessity may supersede caution. If, for example, Keenum gets injured and Bradford doesn’t get healed, the Vikings may decided to do what they have to do to get Bridgewater back on the field.

The Vikings are 2-1 through three games, with upcoming games against the Lions and Bears.