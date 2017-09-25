Terrance Williams in for Cowboys; Deone Bucannon out for Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals won’t have linebacker Deone Bucannon, who remains out with an ankle injury. He was among the team’s inactives.

Tight end Jermaine Gresham, who has a rib injury, is active. The Cardinals, though, promoted Ricky Seals-Jones from the practice squad earlier Monday in case Gresham is limited.

The Cardinals’ other inactives are: quarterback Blaine Gabbert, wide receiver John Brown (quad), running back D.J. Foster, offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (knee), offensive guard Mike Iupati (triceps) and defensive lineman Xavier Williams.

The Cowboys will have wide receiver Terrance Williams, who was questionable with an ankle injury, and wide receiver Brice Butler, who was questionable with an ankle injury.

Their inactives are: quarterback Cooper Rush, running back Darren McFadden, cornerback Nolan Carroll (concussion), cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee), offensive guard Jonathan Cooper and defensive end Charles Tapper.