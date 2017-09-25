Tom Brady on Trump: “I certainly disagree with what he said”

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady avoided the topic of his friend Donald Trump yesterday, emphasizing the love he had for his teammates.

But during his weekly paid appearance on WEEI, Brady went as far as he ever has into politics, saying he did not hold with Trump’s contention that the “sons of bitches” who knelt for the national anthem should be fired.

I certainly disagree with what he said,” Brady said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com. “I thought it was just divisive.”

Brady has avoided substantial comments about Trump the way he avoids losing over the years, and after the game, had little to say. But when asked if the President had bigger things to worry about than kneeling football players, he admitted Trump went too far.

“I just want to support my teammates,” Brady said. “I’m never one that says, ‘Oh, that’s wrong or that’s right.’ But I do believe in what I believe in, and I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me and that’s how I try to live every day.

“I’ve been blessed to be in a locker room with guys from all over the United States over the course of my career. Some of my great friends are from Florida, Virginia, New York, Montana, Colorado, Texas. I think one thing about football is that it brings so many guys together, guys that you would never have the opportunity to be around, whether it was in college and all the way into the pros. We’re all different. We’re all unique. That’s what makes us all so special.”

He also said he’s never had conversations with teammates about his relationship with Trump. Brady used to display a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker, but eventually tucked it away with all his personal opinions.

A number of Patriots players kneeled yesterday, and there were boos in the crowd, which Brady acknowledged hearing.

“No, I think everyone has a right to do whatever they want to do,” he said when asked if he was disappointed in the response. “If you don’t agree with it, that’s fine, you can voice your disagreement; I think that’s great. It’s part of our democracy, as long as it’s done in a peaceful, respectful way. That’s what this country has been all about.”

It wasn’t the kind of fiery statement other players were willing to make, but for Brady, it was more substantive than anything he’s said on the topic previously. and that should also suggest how deeply the divide in locker rooms was felt when the President decided to attack players.

  2. Should I Be Offended by Redskins? says:
    September 25, 2017 at 8:01 am

    The kneeling/protests are also divisive.
    Sports can also be divisive. At every game, the fans of one team are rooting against the fans of the other team. However, good sports fans respect the other team, even though they may not support them. Likewise, good citizens should respect those whose political opinions differ from their own.

  3. Here’s the thing. A lot of people are offended by the president’s words and yes they were harsh. They were wrong as well. as they are intended to deprive an individual of the very thing that makes this nation unique. Freedom of expression. That being said, while the president’s tone was very disappointing, he has the right to feel and say what he said. As president, though one would think he gets this better than me. I’m just saying.

  4. You stand for the anthem. No excuses and no agendas. If you don’t you see what happens. Really good impressions the “adults” are giving the kids today. Bunch of fake social justice warriors. They care so much that they will kneel and then do ABSOLUTELY NOTHING to actually help the cause they made a scene over.

  5. It was originally divisive from a player to sit/kneel during the anthem. The media made a big stink about that. Now it’s grown in divisiviness so much that the President talked about it and it’s turned into an even more divisive political clown show.

    It will be nice when we can get back to football.

