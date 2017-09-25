Trump’s reply to Robert Kraft includes another subtle message

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has always supported Donald Trump. Until he didn’t.

And Trump seems to have noted that, with perhaps a subtle reply to Kraft to go along with the words he was saying.

When asked yesterday afternoon about the many protests and statements rebuking his harsh words, Trump said he caught glimpses during his busy day: “It’s very disrespectful to your flag and to our country, so I certainly think the owners should do something about it.” He added there was “great solidarity for our flag and for our country.”

Kraft’s statement in response to Trump saying the “sons of bitches” who protest during the anthem should be fired was relatively harsh for a friend. Kraft said he was “deeply disappointed by the tone,” of Trump’s remarks, and that there as “nothing more divisive than politics.”

When asked about Kraft’s remarks in particular, Trump replied: “Look, that’s OK. He has to take his ideas and go with what he wants. I think it’s very disrespectful to our country. I think it’s very, very disrespectful to our flag.”

“I like Bob very, much, we’re friends,” Trump said. “He gave me a Super Bowl ring a month ago, right? So he’s a good friend of mine, and I want him to do what he wants to do.”

But as he was saying it, (as you can see around the 30-second mark of this MSNBC video) he dragged his right middle finger across his eyebrow.

Perhaps he had an itch.