His three-game suspension has ended; Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is back.

The banishment, arising from a preseason hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman, ended after Sunday’s loss to the Packers. Burfict rejoins the Bengals with a roster exemption that expires on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

The exemption allows the Bengals to carry 54 players on the roster for three days. Burfict is immediately eligible to practice and to play. The 0-3 Bengals face the 0-3 Browns on Sunday.

Further violations of on-field safety rules surely will result in further suspensions for Burfict. He received a three-game suspension after an illegal hit on Steelers receiver Antonio Brown in the 2015 postseason. The league office initially imposed a five-game suspension for the hit on Sherman, but hearing office James Thrash reduced it to three.