Where does anthem issue go from here?

Posted by Mike Florio on September 25, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT
AP

Sunday’s anthem protests seemed to be more about responding to the Commander-in-Chief’s challenge than the issues that sparked kneeling and sitting in the first place (although concerns regarding racial equality and equal justice surely remain). Now that the NFL has both pushed back against the profane remarks of the President and rallied together in an unprecedented display of unity, what happens next?

For starters, Week Three hasn’t ended. The Cardinals and Cowboys on Monday night will surely add to the demonstrations that have occurred, with particular attention being paid to the franchise known as America’s Team, whose head coach and owner have made their positions clear regarding the anthem issue. Indeed, the Dallas Cowboys are the only team who have said nothing at all in response to the President’s comments. While they’re expected to issue a statement closer to kickoff of tonight’s game, the fact that an owner who always has something to say about anything and everything has had nothing to say about this very important matter is conspicuous, to say the least.

Next comes Week Four. The league, we’re told, believes and hopes that the President will move on to other things, allowing the NFL and its players to focus on the efforts that previously had begun to create and advance a dialogue between players and law enforcement and to engage in other efforts aimed at improving their communities. The goal will be, in short, to continue to move from protest to progress.

This assumes that the President stops talking and tweeting about anthem protests, urging fans to not watch or attend NFL games, and/or trolling the league regarding bad ratings or rules that make the game less violent and, in turn, less interesting. If he keeps it up, the league and the players will feel compelled to continue to respond.

To the extent that some believe the President intended to create division within the NFL, its teams, and its players, the best way for the President to truly divide could be to say nothing more about it. Some players will want to continue to protest. Some players eventually may be inclined to resist, arguing that with the President no longer taking shots at the players, there’s no reason for the players to continue to react. It could be a recipe for, in time, a problem in one or more locker rooms.

Then there’s the question of whether the owners who supported the President in the past have undergone an epiphany or whether they’ll continue to support the President once this issue dies down. Surely, they aren’t surprised by the tone or the content of remarks, especially since the President previously had made public comments about anthem protests and safety measures long before Friday night. Now that he has done a cannon ball into the shallow end of their swimming pool, will they kick him out for the weekend, or for good?

However it all plays out, there’s a good chance this situation remains closer to the beginning than the end.

Permalink 65 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

65 responses to “Where does anthem issue go from here?

  4. The NFL unifies and decides to stand for the anthem and honors the greatest country in the world.

    Or the NFL stands for the No Fans League.

    I wouldn’t leave this choice up to Goodell if I were the owners.

  5. You are missing the fact that NFL ratings are declining and will continue to decline. Quit disrespecting the flag and our country.

  6. How about we just ignore these “protestors” and stop paying them the attention they crave? No more articles, no more clips of them kneeling while the anthem is on TV, nothing. They’ll eventually stop.

  7. Where’s it all going? We live on a planet of finite resources with an economic policy that demands infinite growth, I’ll give you one guess where this is all going, to an unsustainable end. These are just the distractions from the reality of the present situation. You’re trapped on a rock floating in space, your resources are dwindling and population is exploding… good luck.

    Let’s keep arguing over a piece of colored cloth on a stick.

  8. I applaud the unity of the NFL players and owners. I respect the message of the kneeling players, but feel like anyone who has served in the military or is in a military family is turned off by the kneeling during the anthem. I think they need to take the next step with their message. Organize peaceful lectures, t-shirts, rallies all focusing on the the message of love and unity.

    Great of them to use their platform, not its time to take the next step!

    Much respect

  9. Quit playing it before games. People have lost the real meaning for the flag and anthem and replaced it with a commercial/stereotypical meaning.

  10. I applaud the unity of the NFL players and owners. I respect the message of the kneeling players, but feel like anyone who has served in the military or is in a military family is turned off by the kneeling during the anthem. I think they need to take the next step with their message. Organize peaceful lectures, t-shirts, rallies all focusing on the the message of love, positivity, and unity.

    Great of them to use their platform, now its time to take the next step!

    Much respect

  13. Unless the President becomes conciliatory toward the NFL, the issue will worsen and spiral downward and the “cancer” will worsen amongst fans and players. (Hey-I am not allowed to voice my political or religious opinions at my job, but these guys do. They make millions more than me, they are privileged to be where they are economically and I beat my butt to support them week and out.) The NFL is no longer entertaining or fun. It has become a struggle to justify the CTE, the protests, the elitism, and especially the hypocrisy of Goodell and NFLPA. Goodbye and good luck. I have to go take a shower now.

  14. Hopefully, they will be playing in front of half empty stadiums. Dan Patrick’s famous words, “What do you think Tony?”

  15. Maybe America will finally become the military dictatorship so many of its citizens want it to be. Who knows? The only thing we can count on these days is that President Game Show Host will continue to act like a child, and millions will defend him.

  17. redclaw1314 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:36 pm
    What are they protesting about again?
    ——————————————————————————————–
    I think it has something to do with the big, mean, evil, racist law enforcement agencies in this country arresting criminals (how dare they!!) and not liking Trump….but I’ve lost track as well. The whole thing is beyond stupid.

  18. Also for the ones that have “boycotted” or “quit watching” or “switched teams”. Please get off our NFL websites you are fair weather fans.

  19. redclaw1314 says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:36 pm
    What are they protesting about again?

    haha. it’s amazing – with a series of tweets, The Donald was able to get half the league kneeling and the nation’s media and citizens obsessed over the NFL/Protests…isn’t half of California on fire and didn’t you guys just endure a series of devastating hurricanes that still need attention and relief? oh, and the North Korea thing? America, you are letting this troll in the white house play you. you’re better than this.

  20. The president spoke words that millions of people without a media voice were thinking. The media doesn’t get it.

    The anthem protests are divisive. Period. We don’t like it. Find another way.

  21. You and the rest of the media will continue to drive it into the ground because that’s where the ratings are. Increasingly, people are more invested in the political talk than the games themselves. For week 3, all pre-game show ratings were up significantly, but the ratings of the actual games dropped.

    Nobody’s stance re: anthem protests will actually change, and each side will wield the stick it always has in beating this horse. Anyone who was apt to change sides or alter their viewpoint on this would’ve already done so 100 articles and segments ago.

  23. It would be nice if everyone would grow up a little. Both the president and the players can stop walkinging around with chips on their shoulders and the news media can talk about football instead of politics because each party is creating division. Not just the president.

  24. trump will not forget or let this drop for a number of simple reasons

    1 hes the topic of all news reports

    2 its taking attention away from issues such as healthcare and investagations

    3 it appeals to his base support

    I have no dog in this fight but it seems to me that it would be better to sit down and talk rather than swap insults I would rather that respect was shown to all vets in medical and physical and mental health care than show support for standing for a flag and ignoring all those issues when you are a leader you are supposed to listen to all points of view not shout out what will get you heard and not actually take a positive step to understand the situation

    if you think he supports the military just read what he said about Sen. Mc Cain being a POW

    its time the president grew up

  26. it leads to violence as smug reporters with a liberal agenda circulate the oxygen the fire needs in order to grow

  27. Chris Combs says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:42 pm
    You are missing the fact that NFL ratings are declining and will continue to decline. Quit disrespecting the flag and our country.
    ///////////////////////////////////////

    You know what disrespects our flag and our country? The confederate flag. Start there.

  28. Where does anthem issue go from here?

    Nowhere… Part of what makes it all silly to begin with.
    Make your protest where maybe it matters, not just where
    you will be on TV.

  29. The media is going to continue beating this subject to death.

    But it’s going to eventually bankrupt the NFL.

  30. ‘The goal will be, in short, to continue to move from protest to progress.”

    We aren’t progressing we’re going backwards towards pre civil rights movement racial tension. Identity politics are not working, it’s causing more division and more racism. Progressives may think this is progress and they’re doing a good thing, but it’s having a reverse effect. People are becoming more alienated and more extreme. Scrap this strategy for the welfare of society. If you truly care about racism then please look at yourself critically and ask if you’re helping or hurting. I think most people have good intentions but they are being misled and are unaware how their rhetoric is counterproductive.

  31. My guess is baseball, then basketball, and so on. Nothing you like will be safe from America’s scolds.

  32. The NFL could just stop airing it on TV. Just start broadcasts with the kickoff. I’ve seen many a broadcast where they are at commercial or the announcers are breaking down the game over top of it. Stop showing it, and this whole thing goes away. Very simple.

  33. I received more notifications from my ESPN app regarding this issue than actual game coverage. I cant be the only one who has decided to take a break from sports for a while.

  34. “STOP PROTESTING OR I WILL STOP WATCHING!!!”…says the outraged fools on a football message board. Thou dost protest too much.

    Odds that these fools take their own advice and shut up about politics? About the same odds as the Browns winning the Super Bowl this year.

    I’m a disabled vet. Please stop using me and mine as human shields to justify trashing Americans’ right to protest. That goes doubly for cowardly Commander In Chief.

    Disgraceful.

  36. The whole kneeling down thing is out of control. The players aren’t even sure what the protest is about or what the resolution is supposed to be. They are actually hurting only themselves as ratings go down so will the salary cap. Just stand up for the 60 seconds or so…remember Pat Tillman losing his life in Afghanistan. Protest on your own time. All the money the players make, how about making your own protest commercial and airing it before your game? There are other ways.

  37. Hey you clowns…. the flag is not just about the veterans or the police that Trump keeps referring to. It is about what makes our country great and that is freedom of expression and diversity. Trump and the average NFL yahoo is against this!!

  38. The national anthem is to honor the greatest country in the world. And its a tribute to those those who’ve lost and given their lives in order for ALL of us to have the freedoms we enjoy and allow us be able to give the opinions we all have and live the lives we chose to live.

    So why the players keep disrespecting the flag and the anthem for racial injustices it is insulting to many Americans. I understand the anger and feelings as I to am
    a minority but just think it’s being handled disrespectfully to our country and those who’ve fought and died for ALL OF US

  39. Wouldn’t it be great if we could all have a giant kumbaya moment for players and everybody during the national anthem at football games? But we have a president supported by way too many people who are okay with neo-Nazis marching around while outraged that kneeling football players are disrespectful of the people who protect our country. This is why we can’t have nice things.

  40. And how many who are against the players not standing, sitting there at home or FF through the anthem when watching on TV?
    And then they become and act like Mr. Patriotic over this when they don’t stand themselves.

  41. Also for the ones that have “boycotted” or “quit watching” or “switched teams”. Please get off our NFL websites you are fair weather fans
    ————————————————-
    Not if you were a Lions fan, many of us did that years ago or risked losing our minds.

  43. Wow, the NFL is the victim, the players are the victim. You start it, embrace it and then expect a participation trophy. NFL has turned into an adult daycare and safe space. Pathetic

  44. Leave the teams in the Tunnels until after the Anthem, The players that want to come out and stand will implement the changes.
    In this World of forcing everybody to change their way of life so as not to Offend Minorities,
    Where is it the other way around? Where are our rights as Anglo Americans?

    Perhaps if some folks started to point fingers at the REAL reason young Black men get shot, there would be no need for this. Forever the Victim. Don’t you see the REALITY DON’T want true equality, They WANT special treatment, to get preferred spots over better qualified applicants at Jobs, Loans and Colleges

  45. Where does NFL FB go from here? The teams that do not allow this to fracture their locker room will thrive on the field, the others will die a slow death. Talk about the ultimate distraction! FB coaches hate distractions! Losing games while protesting will call for changes regarding said protest. Players are (over)paid to play and give 100% to the team. If you have anther agenda, well…..you just might find yourself unemployed. CK.

  46. Enough already. Trump needs to do his job and work for this Country and make it better. Stop Tweeting! NFL Players need to get back to doing their job which is playing football not politics. If you feel that you need to make a difference then spend your offseason putting time into meeting lawmakers, politicians, etc. Quit screwing up our favorite pastime by turning into a political forum. Everyone that I talk to is getting fed up with all of it. Kneeling down, hiding in the locker room etc. will change nothing other than cause you even more attendance an ratings drop. Do something meaningful during your 6-months off and try to effect change that way.

  47. Chris Combs says:
    September 25, 2017 at 3:42 pm
    You are missing the fact that NFL ratings are declining and will continue to decline. Quit disrespecting the flag and our country.

    ————-

    Or you could say that the NFL is by far the most popular sporting league in the US and also the most popular TV show that exists by a very large margin. Now the ratings have declined it is still the most popular TV show that exists by a very large margin and will continue to be the most popular by a very large margin.

  49. Why even bother playing the Natl. Anthem at all anymore?
    Sports is the only place that I know of where it is done on a regular basis.
    I get it that there are those who are happy and proud to be Americans and all that. But there are other places to express it.
    Why this tradition of only doing it at each and every start of every pro, and sometimes, amateur game?
    There is something about the whole thing that just seems out of place and wonky.
    I’m there to watch a game. Not share in being an American. I have other places for that.
    In the meantime, I will continue sitting down as a spectator.

  50. “rallied together in an unprecedented display of unity”

    12% of players took a knee, you’re either VERY bad at math or
    just trying desperately to support “your” narrative.
    So it is “profane” to suggest citizens
    respect their flag, country and national anthem?

  51. Hopefully the fans who actually love, respect and cherish this great nation will tune out and send the NFL and these ingrates a clear message. Yes you can protest and that is your right, but I don’t need to spend my time or money on your product.

  52. The answer to your query, Florio is simple. The anthem ‘protests’ will continue and so will the decline in ratings and attendance. For every action, there is a reaction. Actions have consequences and the NFL is about to feel the adverse affect this will continue to have on their bottom line.

  54. It won’t go anywhere.

    Remember last month how everyone thought some 100+ year old statues were the cause of all woe in our nation and had to be removed at any cost?

    Yeah, I barely remember, either.

    And that’s the fate of this kneeling nonsense. It does zero to solve the problem it purports to bring awareness to. And when the media’s drained all the ratings they can from this story, those vultures will move on to some other phony crisis or overhyped issue.

    What will be left? Needless antagonism between the NFL, the players, and the fans.

    And not one damn thing will have changed.

    Sucks, really.

  55. President Trump didn’t cloud anything…he clearly stated his take on the matter, as is his first amendment right. Players are employees and therefore not protected under the first amendment. They can state their cause/thoughts/beliefs outside the NFL field of play. The flag and anthem they are disrespecting represents the country and warriors that has provided them the platform to earn a wonderful living playing a game. I coach HS football and they see what the players do on tv and ask…why. The players are not promoting unity. In fact, it is the polar opposite, but then again, that is what the divider in-chief, who preceeded POTUS Trump wanted…disunity, division, unrest. Be careful NFL players…you are alienating the folks who make your game and profession possible.

  56. Maybe we could acknowledge that it happened and vow to never speak another word about it? Sports seems among the last bastions of sanity in the toxic political culture in which we live. This is why people want to “stick to sports”. 95% of life outside of it is dominated by bickering and petty philosophical arguments. Can’t we all just leave this unsullied?

  59. I wonder how many of those against the players freedom to protest are also those of the belief that soldiers fight and die for our freedoms?
    If you really, and truly believe that soldiers fight and die for our freedoms then you will recognize that they have the freedom to protest.
    If you don’t recognize that, then you have zero clue as to what freedom really is.

  61. This just in from NFL headquarters, next week all NFL Employees will be allowed to wear socks where police officers are portrayed as pigs! Might as well double down I guess! You’ll get a lot of support from Hollywood.

  62. The anthem protests are divisive. Period. We don’t like it. Find another way.

    Uh-oh! “They” don’t like constitutionally-protected speech! And a million dazzling snowflakes tumble from the heavens…

  63. I’ll bet the majority of the NFL players agree with Trump. Even after Sunday’s ‘unity’, only 200 or so players didn’t stand out of 1700 players and coaches. Very few paying fans knelt during the anthem too. These kneelers are in the minority.

  66. Where will it go?

    -Media outlets will continue to politicize the issue, despite the issue being cultural, not political.

    -Some people will continue to (wrongly) allege this is a 1st amendment issue.

    -Assuming that the protests/kneeling continues, ratings will fall significantly. If they don’t the ratings will not fully recover as those who gave up football in protest recognize that a Sunday without the NFL isn’t a bad Sunday at all.

    -A panicking league office under immense pressure from networks and sponsors will eventually come up with something like an “expression/outreach month” to try to channel the player’s protests away from the field with the compromise that the players won’t kneel during the national anthem.

    -A segment of the population will continue refusing to see the ridiculous irony of a league that is obsessed with controlling every action and word of the player’s mouths but is fine with its players making controversial political statements.

    -99.9% of the players in this league will continue to do nothing for their communities.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!