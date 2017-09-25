White House: President is not against anyone, is “for respect in our country”

Getty Images

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders held a briefing on Monday afternoon and much of her time was spent fielding questions about President Trump’s comments about players who kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

Huckabee Sanders repeatedly said that the President’s comments, including calling players who kneel sons of bitches, have been misconstrued as being against something when all he was doing was showing that he’s “for respect in our country.” She was asked if the President went to far in calling players who kneel sons of bitches who should be fired and said that it is “always appropriate” for the President to defend the American flag.

She also rejected any notion that race plays a factor in the President’s focus on this issue despite Colin Kaepernick and other players saying they took a knee to protest police brutality toward minorities and other racial inequalities. Huckabee Sanders added that the White House believes the focus has shifted, which led to a question about why the President takes white supremacists who “say that their protest is about heritage, not hate” at their word and not the players.

“I think if the debate is really, for them, about police brutality I think they should probably protest the officers on the field protecting them instead of the American flag,” Huckabee Sanders said.

In a follow-up, Huckabee Sanders said she was not advocating protesting police officers but was “pointing out the hypocrisy” of the players.