Will Fuller progressing toward a Sunday return

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller could return Sunday after missing the first three games with a broken collarbone.

Fuller fractured his collarbone Aug. 2. He returned to practice last Monday, but the Texans had him among their inactives for Sunday’s game against the Patriots.

“I think that’ll be something that we’ll see starting on Wednesday, but I’m hearing some good things,” Texans coach Bill O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

The Texans drafted Fuller in the first round in 2016 to provide a complement opposite DeAndre Hopkins. With a 4.28 time in the 40-yard dash, Fuller is the fastest player on the team’s roster.

He finished his rookie season with 47 catches for 635 yards and two touchdowns, while also dropping five passes on 92 targets.