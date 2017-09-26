Adam Gase: Ready to shake up “garbage” Dolphins offense

Getty Images

After having some time to reflect on his team’s loss to the Jets, it was even worse than Adam Gase realized.

The Dolphins coach had some harsh words for his team, specifically the offense after the Jets “just beat the s— out of” them the day before.

“A lot of bad football,” Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “More mental errors than we’ve had the last two years. I’ll find the guys that want to do it right, and those are the guys that will play.

“I’m upset about the way our offense played. I’m just tired of watching it for two years. Just garbage. So, we’re going to figure something out.”

Gase lashed out earlier this year, and cut three offensive lineman the same day. While that kind of shakeup might not be imminent, he’s clearly not pleased with what he’s seeing and is ready to do something about it.

The Dolphins are in the bottom six of the league in many offensive categories (30th in both yards and scoring), despite having what looked like a decent group of skill-position players.

Asked what he saw on film that he liked, Gase replied: “Nothing.”

“We’ll make the proper adjustments,” he said. “We’ll probably make some changes. So figure out what we’ve got to do, get that thing rolling. I’ve been watching it for two years. It hasn’t worked. So we’re going to figure some things out.”

Losing to the Jets clearly does a number on a team, but Gase isn’t seeing the numbers he needs to from an offense which could look different soon.