Alex Boone having MRI for pec injury

AP

The Cardinals offensive line had a bad night against the Cowboys on Monday and one member of the group suffered an injury that will require further evaluation.

General Manager Steve Keim said during an appearance on “Doug & Wolf” on Arizona Sports 98.7 that Alex Boone, who has been playing left guard with Mike Iupati injured, suffered a pectoral injury. Keim called the injury a strain and said Boone will have an MRI.

“I think it would have to be pretty severe for him to miss time,” Keim said, via Paul Calvisi of Arizona Sports 98.7.

Iupati has missed the last two games with a triceps injury while left tackle D.J. Humphries has been out with a knee injury. Keim said the team is hopeful that both will be able to return this week, which would help a line that gave up six sacks on Monday night in what the G.M. called an “unacceptable” performance.