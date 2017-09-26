Art Rooney II: Our players’ intent was to avoid making a political statement

Getty Images

Before Sunday’s game against the Bears, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said that the team would not be taking the field for the national anthem and explained the rationale for that decision after the game.

“We got a group of men in there that come from different socioeconomic backgrounds, races, creeds, ethnicities, religions and so forth. That’s football, that’s a lot of team sports. But because of opposition, we get drug into bulls–t, to be quite honest with you. Some have opinions, some don’t. We wanted to protect those that don’t, we wanted to protect those that do. We came here to play a football game today and that was our intentions.”

Things didn’t go quite as planned as tackle Alejandro Villanueva wound up standing alone outside the tunnel to the field while the rest of the team remained inside — “We butchered it,” Villanueva said on Monday — and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger expressed regret about how the team handled the situation.

On Tuesday, Steelers president Art Rooney II released a letter to Steelers fans in an attempt to further explain the team’s intent. The full text of that letter appears below.

“To Steelers Nation:

I want to reach out to you, the members of Steelers Nation, based on what I believe is a misperception about our players’ intentions in not taking the field for the National Anthem in Chicago. The intentions of Steelers players were to stay out of the business of making political statements by not taking the field. Unfortunately, that was interpreted as a boycott of the anthem – which was never our players’ intention.

Our players come from many different backgrounds and are united by what it means to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are active in their communities and participate regularly in events designed to give back to those communities. And they appreciate the support they get from Steelers fans around the country and here at home.

I also know that our players have tremendous respect for the members of our military services, including their teammate Alejandro Villanueva. There was never any desire on the part of our players to show disrespect for our service members.

Yesterday, I received an email from a Steelers fan who said tell the players to just play football. That is exactly what they wanted to do. They wanted their sole focus to be on playing the game, while also coming together as a unified team.

The main thing we can do is learn from this and strive to come together remaining unified as a football team. I believe we are capable of accomplishing this with the support of our fans.

Steelers Nation is made up of the best fans in the National Football League. We appreciate your continued support of our players, coaches and staff.

Sincerely,

Art Rooney II”