Bears add two to practice squad, bringing back Tre McBride

Getty Images

The Bears shuffled a few bodies around the practice squad, shoring up some injury depleted positions.

The team announced they had signed defensive back Doran Grant and wide receiver Tre McBride to the practice squad, and released offensive lineman D.J. Tialavea.

McBride was released last week, after they claimed him off waivers from the Titans. Grant, a 2015 fourth-rounder, was most recently with Jacksonville.

The Bears have to cover for starting safety Quintin Demps, who suffered a broken arm last week, so adding another body in the secondary makes sense.