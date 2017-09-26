Bills release Deandre Coleman

Getty Images

The Bills released defensive tackle Deandre Coleman on Tuesday.

Coleman lasted only a week on the 53-player roster. The Bills signed him last week with defensive tackles Marcell Dareus and Jerel Worthy injured.

Dareus was sidelined with an ankle injury, and Worthy spent his third week in concussion protocol.

Coleman’s release is a sign that either Dareus or Worthy will return this week.

Coleman has played 10 career games, including five last season with the Bills. He was inactive Sunday against the Broncos.