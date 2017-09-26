Brandon Marshall: I didn’t spit on an Eagles fan

Getty Images

Before last Sunday’s game against the Eagles, Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall exchanged words with an Eagles fan who was on the field during warmups at Lincoln Financial Field.

Video of that conversation along with an account from someone else who was on the field appeared on Sporting News this week that included an accusation of Marshall spitting on the fan after coming back for a second round of jawing. Marshall was asked about the incident on Tuesday and denied hocking any loogies in the fan’s direction.

“No, absolutely not,” Marshall said, via SNY.tv. “I think that if anybody does that — a fan, or a player — should be suspended, should probably pay a fine, and you should have a public apology prepared and they need to read through it on camera. So, absolutely not. But, that’s the world we live in. I’m sure because there was a lot of cameras around, he had his camera, all of his buddies had their cameras out. There should be video evidence of anything on his face or on his body. So, I’m not worrying about that.”

Assuming Marshall’s right about the lack of video or other evidence, there wouldn’t seem to be anywhere for things to go on the spit front.