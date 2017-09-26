Bruce Arians lays the blame on the Cardinals’ offensive line

Getty Images

After the Cardinals lost to the Cowboys on Monday night, Arizona coach Bruce Arians named one area where his team has to improve: “Block better.”

Arians noted that there were seven active offensive linemen for the Cardinals on Monday night, and he didn’t sound pleased with any of them.

“We only have seven guys out there, so they’re the only ones that can play,” Arians said.

Arians said Carson Palmer was finding open receivers but getting hit before he could get the ball to them.

“We had guys open at times and just didn’t get them because we couldn’t throw the ball,” Arians said.

Palmer was sacked six times, and Cardinals right tackle Jared Veldheer particularly struggled to block Cowboys defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, who had three of those sacks. If the Cardinals don’t block better, it’s going to be a long season for Palmer.