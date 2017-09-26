Buccaneers say official admitted during game he missed call on illegal hit

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 26, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT
AP

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says an official admitted to him during Sunday’s game that a Vikings player got away with an illegal hit that none of the officials saw live.

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo hit Bucs tight end Cameron Brate as he caught a touchdown pass on Sunday, but the officials didn’t throw a flag. After the touchdown was shown on the video board in the stadium, Koetter says, an official approached him to admit that he should have thrown a flag.

“Yes, it should have been a penalty, and the official told me afterwards that he just flat missed it and he saw it on the replay,” Koetter said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “I appreciate his honesty. I was asking him about it. It looked like it to everybody that was watching it, and of course, Cam thought it was. The official came right over and said he missed it when he saw it on the replay.”

Brate was not injured on the play and held onto the ball, but it should have been a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing kickoff. It also raises a question: If an official can look up at the stadium video board and see that he missed an illegal hit to the head, why aren’t those plays reviewable? The league routinely uses TV replays to determine whether to fine players for illegal hits. It might be time to use TV replays to determine whether to throw flags as well.

  1. Even though it would have been against my favorite team in this instance, I agree with the idea that certain penalties should be reviewable. How many times have an egregious call or no-call impacted a game all on its own? I mean, just ask the Detroit Lions. I hope the NFL gets on this.

  2. The Bucs are pretty bad. When will they get the first round TE on the field they were so high on? He can’t even beat out Cameron Brate. Jameis still needs to slow down, you can see how fast his mind is moving when he drops back, hopefully that comes with experience and age but he needs to calm down and slow down a little bit.

  4. The main argument for not reviewing illegal hits, and one that I agree with, is that it really takes away from the pace of the game, and can potentially take away momentum from a team that has an opportunity to win the game. Say for instance a team is driving inside of the two minute warning, and they’re running a no huddle effectively. Are you really going to stop the game to review whether or not a receiver and defender bumped heads on a crossing route? It’s unlikely. Not only does it have the potential to change the outcome of a game, but it has the potential to turn historic games into something less memorable. They’re more likely to change the rule for an illegal hit before they change whether or not they’re reviewable, and I’m fine with that.

  5. Like it would’ve made a difference. As a Viking fan though its incredibly rare to have a missed call actually go in our favor for once.

  6. Well, well. Vikings fans moan all the time that the Packers get all the calls their way. I guess maybe they’re a little wrong, huh?

  7. Just have the game officiated by 3 guys looking at all the monitors and angles from a control booth. They can then vote on each play with the majority winning. They can then call their decision down to the Ref on the field. Shouldn’t take but 3 to 5 minutes per play.

    Let the teams play. This is getting out of control. Human game, human mistakes.

    Only one team wins it all every year and the what ifs are part of the reason we come back for more each year…

  9. This is just so typical.
    There isn’t a game that goes by where the Barneys don’t benefit from multiple bad calls.
    They always seem to have the refs in their back pocket.
    The funny thing is they still usually end up losing, but this time it obviously helped.

  11. Herein lies a lesson for those born in the generation where you simply hit replay when your video game character dies,

    Life’s not fair. Deal with it or even better, rise above it. Or go kneel somewhere until someone starts a protest rally.

