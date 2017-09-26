Buccaneers say official admitted during game he missed call on illegal hit

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 26, 2017, 12:55 PM EDT
AP

Buccaneers coach Dirk Koetter says an official admitted to him during Sunday’s game that a Vikings player got away with an illegal hit that none of the officials saw live.

Vikings safety Andrew Sendejo hit Bucs tight end Cameron Brate as he caught a touchdown pass on Sunday, but the officials didn’t throw a flag. After the touchdown was shown on the video board in the stadium, Koetter says, an official approached him to admit that he should have thrown a flag.

“Yes, it should have been a penalty, and the official told me afterwards that he just flat missed it and he saw it on the replay,” Koetter said, via Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times. “I appreciate his honesty. I was asking him about it. It looked like it to everybody that was watching it, and of course, Cam thought it was. The official came right over and said he missed it when he saw it on the replay.”

Brate was not injured on the play and held onto the ball, but it should have been a 15-yard penalty on the ensuing kickoff. It also raises a question: If an official can look up at the stadium video board and see that he missed an illegal hit to the head, why aren’t those plays reviewable? The league routinely uses TV replays to determine whether to fine players for illegal hits. It might be time to use TV replays to determine whether to throw flags as well.

29 responses to “Buccaneers say official admitted during game he missed call on illegal hit

  1. Even though it would have been against my favorite team in this instance, I agree with the idea that certain penalties should be reviewable. How many times have an egregious call or no-call impacted a game all on its own? I mean, just ask the Detroit Lions. I hope the NFL gets on this.

  2. The Bucs are pretty bad. When will they get the first round TE on the field they were so high on? He can’t even beat out Cameron Brate. Jameis still needs to slow down, you can see how fast his mind is moving when he drops back, hopefully that comes with experience and age but he needs to calm down and slow down a little bit.

  4. The main argument for not reviewing illegal hits, and one that I agree with, is that it really takes away from the pace of the game, and can potentially take away momentum from a team that has an opportunity to win the game. Say for instance a team is driving inside of the two minute warning, and they’re running a no huddle effectively. Are you really going to stop the game to review whether or not a receiver and defender bumped heads on a crossing route? It’s unlikely. Not only does it have the potential to change the outcome of a game, but it has the potential to turn historic games into something less memorable. They’re more likely to change the rule for an illegal hit before they change whether or not they’re reviewable, and I’m fine with that.

  5. Like it would’ve made a difference. As a Viking fan though its incredibly rare to have a missed call actually go in our favor for once.

  6. Well, well. Vikings fans moan all the time that the Packers get all the calls their way. I guess maybe they’re a little wrong, huh?

  7. Just have the game officiated by 3 guys looking at all the monitors and angles from a control booth. They can then vote on each play with the majority winning. They can then call their decision down to the Ref on the field. Shouldn’t take but 3 to 5 minutes per play.

    Let the teams play. This is getting out of control. Human game, human mistakes.

    Only one team wins it all every year and the what ifs are part of the reason we come back for more each year…

  9. This is just so typical.
    There isn’t a game that goes by where the Barneys don’t benefit from multiple bad calls.
    They always seem to have the refs in their back pocket.
    The funny thing is they still usually end up losing, but this time it obviously helped.

  11. Herein lies a lesson for those born in the generation where you simply hit replay when your video game character dies,

    Life’s not fair. Deal with it or even better, rise above it. Or go kneel somewhere until someone starts a protest rally.

  wafflestomp says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:15 pm
    This is just so typical.
    There isn’t a game that goes by where the Barneys don’t benefit from multiple bad calls.
    They always seem to have the refs in their back pocket.
    The funny thing is they still usually end up losing, but this time it obviously helped.
    —————————

    Just kidding, I was beginning to sound like one of your average, whiny Barneys fan.

  15. TV replays are fine but not when they are put up on the scoreboards. Scoreboard video is controlled by the home team and you’ll never see a replay up there that doesn’t benefit the home team.

  16. In all honestly how is that a penalty? There was no helmet to helmet, the guy was falling backwards…as a defender are you just supposed to let him fall and not hit him and hope he drops the ball?
    Also, with the way Brate hit his head on the ground and Sendejo’s shoulder pads, when he tried to get up initially, he seemed concussed. How did he not end up in concussion protocol? The guy stumbled.

  17. The teams fans that cry the most are awful quiet right now. Come on, admit the refs helped you. If you don’t you are hypocrites, at least that’s what you tell Packer fans.

    Now go a head and say how you can’t compare the two, blah blah blah…

  19. robkeezy says:
    ————————-
    Being able to review everything doesn’t mean that they will get additional reviews. Each coach has 2 challenges and a 3rd if they are correct on the first 2… that wouldn’t change so it would have minimal impact on the pace of the game.

    I doubt Tampa would have even challenged that play in the MN game. It would have changed field position from a touchback to a touchback.

    Also, I really enjoy the changes they made this year on the commercials with eliminating the old… score, TV timeout, kickoff, TV timeout.

  20. truthbetold109 says:
    ————————
    Seriously? It was the difference of a kickoff from the 50 yard line or 35 yard line… no impact on the game. It’s a little different than the phantom calls Aaron gets on Hail Mary’s that gets them into the playoff or every time Jordy doesn’t catch a pass where he starts throwing a tantrum for a flag.

  21. So Pack fans keep saying Vikes got this call blah blah blah…..15 yards on the kickoff????
    A bit different than phantom pass interference calls/holding/punches or no pass interference calls on their D that changed the outcome of the game. Just wait until the Pack actually have a call that goes against them and we will hear plenty about it but c’mon this 15 yard penalty had no effect on the outcome of the game one bit. Karma will be coming

  22. No dog in this fight but, though it looked pretty bad first time at full speed, I watched it a dozen times over with slow mo and freeze frame and as Brate’s head goes down the front of his helmet actually meets Sandejo’s shoulder, with their helmets just grazing side-to-side.

  23. nyneal says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:09 pm

    Well, well. Vikings fans moan all the time that the Packers get all the calls their way. I guess maybe they’re a little wrong, huh?

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷

    How did this help the Vikings? The Bucs scored a TD on the play. No advantage there. The ensuing kickoff resulted in a touchback, so if the penalty was called TB would have kicked from the 50, which more than likely would have resulted in a touchback anyway. Therefore, call or no call and the outcome would have been the same. This had zero effect on the outcome of the game, unlike when the refs help out your Packers.

  24. I’d much rather them be honest like this than constantly deny it after the game like we’ve seen in the past (Fail Mary)

  25. Winston – 53 TD…. 36 ints
    Marcus Mariota – 48 TD…. 20 ints

    J.W. – bad…. ints 15; 18; 3
    M.M. – getting better.. ints career 10; 9; 1

    Bucs – same ole bucs
    Titans – building a good reputation

    3rd season in looks like Bucs blew their chance at #1 draft pick..

  26. “If an official can look up at the stadium video board and see that he missed an illegal hit to the head, why aren’t those plays reviewable?

    ==================

    If officials are watching the stadium jumbotron, then they’re not watching the action.

    If they watch after every play, then they’re not controlling the various other things like ball placement, formations, down, etc.

    Let’s put it differently.

    If the game could be ref’ed via television, I suspect there are millions of fans who could ref from home. The problem isn’t lack of eyes — the problem is the cameras. They’re not eyes. Cameras are selective, limited, biased (for controversy at least) and entirely without a feel for the action.

    To allow it in one case means allowing it in all cases. Like one drink leads to another for an alcoholic. When does it stop?

    You might as well replace all the referees with drones and crowd-source the calls. Or just play Madden instead.

  27. It looked worse at full speed than it did on the replay. As others have said, it was bang-bang and the helmets grazed each other. And it had ZERO outcome on the game.

    It’s impossible to play defense in the NFL anymore. The legal strike zone is about the size of a baseball now and it’s difficult to hit that spot when everyone is moving. Defenders just need to set aside money for fines as Rodney Harrison did and just play ball.

  28. truthbetold109 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 1:35 pm
    The teams fans that cry the most are awful quiet right now. Come on, admit the refs helped you. If you don’t you are hypocrites, at least that’s what you tell Packer fans.

    Now go a head and say how you can’t compare the two, blah blah blah…

    ————————-

    Here you go….The refs called a non-existent block in the back negating a touchdown, and on the same play missed a facemask on the Packers but saw a punch that was never thrown, then ejecting one of other teams starting cornerbacks….so Seattle got screwed out of six points and one of their starters…the referees missed a Vikings player hitting a TB player illegally, which would have been a fifteen yard penalty….on a kickoff…which would have likely been a touchback anyway….so I compared them…two egregious calls went in the Packers favor on one play…and Tampa was robbed of kicking the ball from a little further down the field…not even close to being the same thing…

