Bucs won’t let people come to team HQ to meet Gerald McCoy

On Monday, Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy extended an open invitation to anyone with criticisms of him or his teammates to come to the team’s headquarters and ask to see him so that he could come down for a face-to-face conversation.

If you were planning on making the trip, you should go ahead and make other plans because the team isn’t as keen on the idea of letting just anyone stroll into the place.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team said their policy is that no one will be allowed past the gate of their facility unless they have “official business with the team or an employee or a visitor form that has been filled out and left at the guard gate on your behalf.” That policy will not be changed to satisfy McCoy’s desire to host a summit with the “social media tough guys” that led to his invitation.

Unless McCoy offers up an alternate meeting place, it would seem that any dialogue between him and his critics will be limited to cyberspace.