Carson Palmer joins exclusive club with 100th touchdown as Cardinal

Getty Images

Carson Palmer would have certainly preferred a different result last night.

But the Cardinals quarterback entered an exclusive club with a pair of touchdown passes.

Via ESPN, Palmer’s 100th touchdown pass with the Cardinals made him just the fourth quarterback in league history with triple-digit touchdown passes with two different teams. Palmer also threw 154 touchdowns with the Bengals.

The other three were Kurt Warner (102 with the Rams and 100 with the Cardinals), Fran Tarkenton (239 with the Vikings and 103 with the Giants) and Peyton Manning (399 with the Colts and 140 Broncos).

Those other three are in the Hall of Fame, which is a place Palmer’s unlikely to reach, unless he comes up with a title soon.