Chiefs put kicker Cairo Santos on IR

The Chiefs parked kicker Cairo Santos during the preseason because of a groin injury, and now they’re going to be without him for at least eight weeks.

The team announced they had placed Santos on injured reserve, and signed rookie Harrison Butker off the Panthers practice squad.

Santos had played in all three games so far, and hadn’t missed a field goal or an extra point. But he was apparently still bothered by the old problem, which cost him three weeks of the preseason.

Butker was actually on the Panthers 53-man roster to start the season, while the waited to see if they could swing a trade for either him or Graham Gano. The seventh-round pick from Georgia Tech has a strong leg and nearly unseated Gano.