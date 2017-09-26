Colts promote receiver Krishawn Hogan from practice squad

Getty Images

The Colts are running a bit short at wide receiver, so they added one Tuesday.

The Colts announced that wideout Krishawn Hogan had been promoted from the practice squad.

They also signed tight end Marcus Lucas and guard Ian Silberman to the practice squad and released outside linebacker Johnathan Calvin, tight end Henry Krieger-Coble, and tackle Andrew Wylie from the practice squad.

The addition of Hogan could be a sign they don’t expect Kamar Aiken back this week, after he suffered a concussion in Sunday’s win over the Browns. They were also without Chester Rogers with a hamstring.

Hogan went to camp with the Cardinals, and was added to the practice squad the first week of the regular season. An undrafted rookie from NAIA Marian, he was born in Indianapolis so he makes for a good story.