Cowboys’ stars show up in 28-17 victory over Cardinals

AP

The Cowboys’ stars showed up in the second half, leading Dallas to a much-needed 28-17 victory over the Cardinals.

Demarcus Lawrence had three of the Cowboys’ six sacks — two in the final two minutes — in becoming only the third player in NFL history to have more than one sack in the first three games of a season. Kevin Greene and Mark Gastineau also accomplished the feat.

Lawrence now has a league-leading 6.5 sacks, only 1.5 short of his career best from 2015.

Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, with 30 coming on one play, as he rebounded from a career-worst outing at Denver. Dak Prescott completed 13 of 18 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Dez Bryant caught only two passes for 12 yards, but one was a memorable 15-yard touchdown as he dragged seven Cardinals into the end zone with him, and Brice Butler had two catches for 90 yards and a touchdown.

After gaining only 57 yards in the first half, the Cowboys ended up with 273. The Cardinals, who had 140 yards in the first quarter, gained 332.

Carson Palmer completed 29 of 48 passes for 325 yards and two touchdowns, and Larry Fitzgerald caught 13 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

The Cardinals, trailing by 10, reached the Dallas 5 with 40 seconds left. Instead of kicking a field goal, though, they went for the touchdown and Palmer’s pass was incomplete.

It was that kind of night for the Cardinals, a night of missed opportunities.