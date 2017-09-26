Dak Prescott excels when throwing on the sprint

Posted by Mike Florio on September 26, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT
It took the Cowboys a while to get going on Monday night. When they did, they often made it look easy, especially when quarterback Dak Prescott was running hard.

The difference between the teams last night came in many ways at the most important position on the field. The Cardinals, who love to throw the ball down the field, had a hard time buying time for Carson Palmer, who still has an arm by NASA but, in many respects, a body by LEGO. With the offensive line simply failing to keep the rush away from a quarterback whose feet seem to move the fastest when he’s not moving at all, the Cardinals were unable to do what they wanted to do.

Prescott did everything he wanted to do, specifically when he ran out of the pocket. Or, more accurately, sprinted out of the pocket.

His accuracy seems to improve when throwing on the sprint. Indeed, his two most important throws of the night — both to Brice Butler — came when running to the right and unleashing a laser-guided missile.

Three times he threw on the run as the designed play, completing two for 90 yards. Three other times he threw on the run after being flushed out of the pocket, completing two for 54 yards.

That’s 4-6 for 144 yards when throwing out of the pocket.

Coupled with his ability to use the zone read not as a crutch but as a well-timed change of pace, Prescott currently is capable of being as dangerous as any quarterback in the league.

And that’s just what he can do with the ball in his hands. His leadership skills quite possibly had something to do with running back Ezekiel Elliott not slumping his shoulders and accepting the fact that the Arizona defense was going to be able to shut him down. Though he seemed to be running in mud early in the game, Elliott eventually improved, doing just enough to balance Prescott, who quickly has become far more important to the Dallas offense than any running back could be.

Which could be the best news for the Cowboys as they move three games in to Prescott’s second season.

7 responses to “Dak Prescott excels when throwing on the sprint

  4. Extreme efficiency, leadership, and no turnovers. A lot of young QBs should take notes from Dak. No, he isn’t passing 60 times and no he isn’t racking up 350 yard games. However, that kind of play often leaves the offense completely unbalanced and the defense gets exposed. Which is the strategy taken by Redskins/Saints/etc teams of the past decade.

    The common storyline is that Dak is a below average QB that only looks good because of the line and Zeke. Show me how many other QBs can make a 50 yard precision pass while sprinting away from defenders. There are some but not many. Show me how many other QBs protect the ball as well as he does. Those skills would show up no matter where he played. Sure the Kirk Cousins, Drew Brees, Carson Wentz, etc of the world attempt 50 passes but they still manage to cost their team games and lose. Dak’s decision-making is what has made the difference in his career thus far.

  5. As you saw last night, he’s is big for a quarterback his size, he’s like 240 pounds, which is why he’s good on those zone read options. His size is like tackling a linebacker, which makes him different than guys like RGIII.

  6. ^

    What game has Wentz cost the Eagles, he was the only Offensive player of note last year for the birds and kept them in games if anything. This year he’s been great and got them in field goal range for Elliots 61 yard game winner.

    Not to say i don’t agree with your assessment of Dak, just i don’t agree on throwing Wentz under the bus to do so.

  7. Never heard anyone claim Dak is below average. Just a good game manager with a really good offensive cast around him. Their is nothing wrong with that. It can win. Nobody is ready to put him in the elite QB range. Doesn’t mean he is bad by any stretch.

