Dak Prescott’s big plays what Dallas needed after previous beating

Getty Images

Dak Prescott has had better stat lines. But he may not have been more timely than he was Monday night, making plays when the Cowboys needed, in the wake of an embarrassing loss the week before.

Responding with a leaping, flipping touchdown run early in last night’s 28-17 win over the Cardinals was key after being humbled by the Broncos the week before in a 42-17 loss.

“Last week, we got hit in the mouth pretty good,” Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “It was important for us to come back this week, prepare the right way and do the things that we needed to do to get a win tonight.”

The somersault for a score was just part of that, as Prescott was also 13-of-18 for 183 yards and two touchdowns, an efficient night passing (141.7 rating.)

“Dak was an animal today,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “He came out there and made some big plays. Sometimes he has to use his feet to get out of the pocket to make those downfield throws, but he played amazing.”

Elliott added 80 yards rushing and a touchdown, which was a nice complement, but Prescott and a better-than advertised defense were enough against the Cardinals.

“When you play quarterback and things don’t go well again and again and again, it’s hard to get into rhythm,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “Sometimes you start forcing things and I just think his mental toughness is off the charts. … Throughout the ballgame, things didn’t come easily to us. He just kept battling. He kept making good decisions.”

And after the Cowboys young stars didn’t make enough of those the week before, getting back on track Monday was a welcome sight.