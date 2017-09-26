Davon House’s availability in jeopardy after not practicing Tuesday

Getty Images

Packers cornerback Davon House missed practice Tuesday with a quadriceps injury, putting his availability for Thursday in jeopardy.

The Packers had six players on their injury report fully participate — safety Kentrell Brice (groin), wide receiver Randall Cobb (chest), defensive tackle Quinton Dial (chest), running back Ty Montgomery (wrist), linebacker Nick Perry (hand) and linebacker Jake Ryan (hamstring/concussion).

Tackle David Bakhtiari (hamstring), tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) and defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) were limited.

The Bears removed tackle Tom Compton (hip) from their injury report.

Safety Quintin Demps (forearm) and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (chest) did not practice.

Center Hroniss Grasu (hand) and guard Josh Sitton (ribs) were limited.