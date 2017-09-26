Dez Bryant insists he’s still an elite wide receiver

Posted by Charean Williams on September 26, 2017, 3:31 PM EDT
AP

Dez Bryant caught 88 passes for 1,320 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2014 when he earned All-Pro honors and contract worthy of an elite wide receiver. Since then, he has played 25 of 35 games and has made 92 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Of course, he played through injuries the past two seasons and had five different starting quarterbacks.

Bryant smirked when asked if he’s still a top-tiered wide receiver.

“That’s funny to me,” Bryant said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “It doesn’t bother me, because I know I am.”

Bryant has 11 catches for 114 yards and two touchdowns this season, going against Janoris Jenkins, Aqib Talib and Patrick Peterson in the first three weeks. On Monday night against the Cardinals, he made two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown. But his 15-yard touchdown ranks as one of the league’s top plays thus far, as Bryant caught the ball at the 13-yard line on a shallow cross and then carried seven Cardinals into the end zone with him.

“I was talking to my teammates [before the touchdown],” Bryant said. “I was like, ‘As soon as I touch it, I’m scoring.’ When I get a good ball, I’m going to score, put it in the end zone. And it happened. It was amazing.”

Bryant has never worried about his numbers, despite what some outsiders might think. As long as the Cowboys are winning, Bryant is a happy camper, and he celebrates touchdowns by teammates as much as he does his own.

“It’s amazing part about this team,” Bryant said. “You’ve got a lot of stars on this team. I think that’s the coolest part about this team. It can be anybody on any Sunday.”

13 responses to “Dez Bryant insists he’s still an elite wide receiver

  5. Kind of wonder how being or not being an elite receiver will have him in debt after his playing days.
    Plenty of elite players go broke after they retire. Plenty live a life of luxury. Same for any player who sticks long enough for us to know their name.

  6. As a longtime Cowboy fan, ole Janoris Jenkins is right. Bryant typically lines up in one position, and runs 5 basic routes. He’s all too often the decoy to open up underneath passes. They’re still not good at mixing it up for him, and too fearful to put a game on his shoulders. For example, he flashed punt return skills early in his career. After an injury, he’s never returned to fulfill those duties. They also rarely line him up in the slot and get the ball in his hands quickly. All too often it seems if the go-route isn’t open, they check down to the TE or slot WR.
    What I liked from the play was that he lined up in the slot, and ran a slant pattern and bull rushed his way down the middle of the defense. While there’s always risk of injury, the Cowboys should get him to run the slant more, and get him the ball with room to run. His top two skills are catching TD’s in the end zone, and his power running after the catch.

  7. Above average WR? Absolutely. Elite? No way…elite WR’s can get constant separation from defenders. Those days are long gone for him IMO.

  8. I think he is a good WR, above average for sure, I don’t know about elite. That being said he has had a tough slate of CB’s guarding him for sure. He has been open a lot and just didn’t have the ball thrown to him.

    As far as the Edelman comment…I am not sure about that. I do know he would probably look a whole lot better with Brady throwing to him.

  12. bengal4life says:
    September 26, 2017 at 4:23 pm
    Not sure why that TD wasn’t turned over. It was clearly a couple inches short of the goal line. Great effort though.

    ————-
    The problem is once they said it was a TD they had to have evidence that it didn’t cross. There was zero angle that actually showed the ball.

