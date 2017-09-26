Eagles sign running back Kenjon Barner

Getty Images

The Eagles turned to a familiar running back after losing Darren Sproles for the season, announcing Tuesday they signed Kenjon Barner to a one-year contract.

Barner, 28, played for the Eagles the past two seasons after they acquired him in a trade with the Panthers. He signed with the Chargers as a free agent in the offseason but failed to make Los Angeles’ roster.

The Eagles worked out Barner and elected to sign him rather than promoting Byron Marshall off the practice squad.

Barner had 55 carries for 253 yards and two touchdowns in 2015-16 for the Eagles. He also caught 14 passes for 64 yards and had 10 kickoff returns and three punt returns.

Sproles was the team’s top punt returner.

The Eagles began the season with five running backs on their 53-player roster but lost Donnel Pumphrey as well as Sproles to injured reserve.