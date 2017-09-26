Erin Henderson suing Jets for wrongful termination, disability discrimination

Posted by Josh Alper on September 26, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT
Former Jets linebacker Erin Henderson was placed on the non-football injury list by the team last season and that decision is at the heart of a lawsuit Henderson has filed against the team.

Henderson, who has bi-polar disorder, believes he was placed on the list without merit and is suing for wrongful termination and disability discrimination. He is seeking $3.3 million in compensatory damages based on his lost salary for last season and the salary he was set to make in 2017 before the team declined his contract option as well as punitive damages.

Henderson’s agent Jim Chapman told Connor Hughes of NJ.com that Henderson did not know why the team placed him on NFI until an NFLPA grievance hearing in June. The team said Henderson was “not fit” to play at that time.

Chapman said that Henderson struggled with side effects of Seroquel, which was prescribed by a team physician to treat his bi-polar disorder. The drug allegedly left him sleepy, which caused him to be late to meetings where Henderson was allegedly accused of being hungover and “still drunk” by coaches and teammates. The Jets had no comment on those or any other allegations in the lawsuit.

Henderson served a four-game substance abuse suspension in 2009 and was released by the Vikings in 2014 after two DUI arrests. He signed with the Jets in 2015 and was placed on the NFI list last October.

3 responses to “Erin Henderson suing Jets for wrongful termination, disability discrimination

  2. This will TMI for most of you but oh well.

    As someone who is bi-poral and takes (the generic version of) Seroquel, I agree and disagree.

    Yes, when you first start it, it kicks your butt the first couple days. But you get used to it. I started taking it on a Friday night (supposed to take it at night before bed) and was back at work Monday morning at 6:30 am as usual.

    You have to take it about 10 hours before you need to be awake and functioning. After a few weeks, the drowsiness is minimal and it’s no harder to be awake in the morning.

    Take your meds correctly and no problems. The meds do work.

  3. I feel for the guy, mental disorders can be difficult. I know this cause I root for the Washington team.
    But a history of multiple DUI’s makes his case a bit less-than-credible….

