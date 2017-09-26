Gerald McCoy to online critics: Come down and talk about it

Posted by Josh Alper on September 26, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT
AP

The Buccaneers lost to the Vikings on Sunday, which means they’ve caught criticism online for their play.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy would prefer those critics express themselves in a different way. McCoy said he understands frustration with the way the team played because “nobody’s happy about it” with the team either, but he’d prefer the “social media tough guys” find a more respectful way to express themselves.

“They cross the line, a lot,” McCoy said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “We are professionals. Are we always going to be on point? No. But things they say about our quarterback and our defense, I can deal with me. I get very frustrated when you talk bad about people I care about, which is my teammates. I know a lot of this stuff wouldn’t be said around us. The same people that will stand in front of us and ask for your autograph, and then they bad-mouth us. I’m talking about disrespectful things. If you’re disappointed, I understand that. But disrespect, God forgive me, I get frustrated.”

McCoy said he would “love to meet” those critics and invited them to come to the Buccaneers facility to talk to McCoy about their feelings directly.

“I’ll never put my hands on anybody. This is not a threat. But you know where I work,” McCoy said. “There’s a front desk. Knock on the door. ‘I want to talk to Gerald about the game yesterday.’ I will see you out there. We can hold court.”

We’ll see in the next couple of days if anyone takes McCoy up on his offer of dropping anonymity for a chance to share their feelings face-to-face.

  1. everybody was hyping the bucs and their qb Winston. But it is 3 years now . When does Winston start backing up the bravado.mccoy at least does his job and was doing it before Winston came. Winston makes same mistakes and doesn’t seem to evolve

  5. I’m assuming if I showed up to the Bucs practice facility and asked the front desk to speak with Gerald McCoy directly one on one, they’d tell me to leave. So what is he talking about?

  6. We live in a social media driven/dominated world. The best thing Gerald McCoy can do it IGNORE his Twitter account and play football.

    Inviting internet tough guys and keyboard warriors to meet him is a disaster waiting to happen. The tough guys won’t come but some nut might.

    Step away from the Twitter account and play football Gerald.

  8. Gerald McCoy was talked about as a top tier defensive tackle for a long time, but he consistently under performs. Give me Watt, Aaron Donald, Geno Atkins, Suh, Fletcher Cox… etc over McCoy. He’s good, but not top tier.

  9. I’m calling BS on this. No way I can get an audience with McCoy just by showing up and asking for him.
    PS – be careful what you wish for Gerald, you might get a lot more than you bargained for with that invitation.

  12. Social media and comment sections are a plague. Everybody says things they probably wouldn’t say in front of people under the veil of anonymity. All the outrageous and hateful rhetoric would be far more tempered if not for social media. As amazing and beneficial as the internet is, it’s also got some ugly downsides to it and this is one of them.

  13. Remember the part in Hard Knocks where the presentation Coach Koetter was giving said that it didn’t matter what was said or written about the team by outsiders?

    McCoy gets some unfair criticism and some warranted criticism. When it comes down to it, it’s by fans that have been there through all the bad in the last few years. He may get some takers on his offer.

  14. sweetnlow44 says:

    September 26, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Social media and comment sections are a plague. Everybody says things they probably wouldn’t say in front of people under the veil of anonymity. All the outrageous and hateful rhetoric would be far more tempered if not for social media. As amazing and beneficial as the internet is, it’s also got some ugly downsides to it and this is one of them.
    _______________________________________________

    Pot meet Kettle

