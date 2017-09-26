Gerald McCoy to online critics: Come down and talk about it

AP

The Buccaneers lost to the Vikings on Sunday, which means they’ve caught criticism online for their play.

Defensive tackle Gerald McCoy would prefer those critics express themselves in a different way. McCoy said he understands frustration with the way the team played because “nobody’s happy about it” with the team either, but he’d prefer the “social media tough guys” find a more respectful way to express themselves.

“They cross the line, a lot,” McCoy said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “We are professionals. Are we always going to be on point? No. But things they say about our quarterback and our defense, I can deal with me. I get very frustrated when you talk bad about people I care about, which is my teammates. I know a lot of this stuff wouldn’t be said around us. The same people that will stand in front of us and ask for your autograph, and then they bad-mouth us. I’m talking about disrespectful things. If you’re disappointed, I understand that. But disrespect, God forgive me, I get frustrated.”

McCoy said he would “love to meet” those critics and invited them to come to the Buccaneers facility to talk to McCoy about their feelings directly.

“I’ll never put my hands on anybody. This is not a threat. But you know where I work,” McCoy said. “There’s a front desk. Knock on the door. ‘I want to talk to Gerald about the game yesterday.’ I will see you out there. We can hold court.”

We’ll see in the next couple of days if anyone takes McCoy up on his offer of dropping anonymity for a chance to share their feelings face-to-face.