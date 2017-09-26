Jack Del Rio: We have to get Amari Cooper’s drops rectified

Getty Images

Sunday night was a rough one across the board for the Raiders as they stumbled to a 27-10 loss in Washington.

Among the players who fell short of their usual performance was wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper caught one pass for six yards and continued a habit of dropping passes that dates back to his entry to the league as a first-round pick in 2015.

Different methods of tracking drops have Cooper with different numbers, but they agree that he’s averaging more than a drop a game this season and coach Jack Del Rio said Monday that it’s a problem that needs fixing.

“He’s a dynamic player for us,” Del Rio said, via the San Francisco Chronicle. “Not a good thing when he’s not catching the ball and making those plays. We’ve gotta find a way to help that be rectified. We’d like to find a way to help him get through that, He’s a dynamic play-making option for us, and when we get him free and get the ball to him delivered like that, we’ve got to be able to catch it and go get busy.”

Cooper’s overall production in his first two seasons made it easier to deal with the dropped passes, but nights like Sunday make it harder to downplay.