Jay Gruden: We’re not going to overload Chris Thompson

Chris Thompson hasn’t touched the ball all that much through the first three weeks of the season, but he’s made them count.

Thompson has gained 350 yards on 27 touches, including a 74-yard gain on a catch to help the Redskins to a 27-10 victory over the Raiders. As seems inevitable when a player is averaging just under 13 yards a touch, coach Jay Gruden was asked on Monday if he plans to give Thompson a bigger share of the offensive pie.

“He’s going to keep pushing me for them, but he’s not going to get them,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com.

Thompson had 14 touches against Oakland, a big jump from both last year and the first two weeks although that was due to Rob Kelley‘s absence with a rib injury and Samaje Perine‘s exit with a knee injury.

Gruden said that Kelley remains “our No. 1 lead dog” in the backfield and Thompson doesn’t fit the same profile for between the tackles work, but continued playmaking should ensure he remains a big part of the offense all year.