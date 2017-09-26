John Harbaugh doesn’t want Ravens to play in London again

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 26, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Ravens were blown out by the Jaguars in London on Sunday, and Baltimore coach John Harbaugh hopes it’s the last time his team plays overseas.

“To be honest with you — and maybe I’ll get into trouble for saying this — don’t plan on going over there any time soon to play again,” Harbaugh said. “So, somebody else can have that job.”

The NFL is ultimately in charge of the schedule, so the Ravens can’t refuse to go to London. But going this year likely means the league won’t force the Ravens to return any time soon. Two teams, the Rams and Jaguars, have voluntarily played multiple home games in London, but other teams aren’t forced to go year after year.

After the four games this year are played, the NFL will have had 21 games in London. The Jaguars have played five London games, the most of any franchise. That’s followed by the Dolphins (four), and Rams (three). The 49ers, Buccaneers, Giants, Lions, Patriots, Saints and Vikings have each had two London games. The Bears, Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Browns, Cardinals, Chiefs, Colts, Cowboys, Chargers, Falcons, Jets, Raiders, Ravens, Steelers and Washington have each been on the London schedule once.

The Texans, Titans, Panthers, Packers, Eagles and Seahawks have not yet appeared on the London schedule. Those six teams should all expect to be sent to London in the next couple years.

If Harbaugh has his way, the Ravens’ first appearance will also be their last.

Permalink 41 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

41 responses to “John Harbaugh doesn’t want Ravens to play in London again

  11. I agree, what about the fans in the city that sponsors them?

    But Harbreezy, the team looked flat and got whooped by the jags. It’s not London’s fault.

    The question is, how many more coordinators can take the fall for flacco’s poor play?

  16. Going to London to play games is another in the long line of stupid decisions Goodell has made. It proves he and the owners really don’t give a damn about the players’ health.

  17. Another consideration is that if a team is the home team for the London game, it shouldn’t have to be the home team for its next London game. I’m a Ram fan, and we have been the home team ALL THREE TIMES in London. It sucks.

  18. A world champion has spoken..

    We expect everyone to pay attention

    Ravens by Fitty. #Ravens #Steelers

  19. Another example of the tone deaf NFL trying to milk money out of playing in London. The quality of play suffers and its just a logistical problem for teams to go there. The fact that you continue to hear persistent talk of putting a team there someday is absurd.

  24. What was the attendance?…is it really worth it to uproot two teams to travel over the pond and back? I would fiqure this would mess their routine up the week before, the week they play, and the week after. It’s a gimmic that puts a unfair burden on 6 teams a year.

  25. computojon says:
    September 26, 2017 at 3:30 pm
    Another consideration is that if a team is the home team for the London game, it shouldn’t have to be the home team for its next London game. I’m a Ram fan, and we have been the home team ALL THREE TIMES in London. It sucks.

    0 0 Rate This

    —–

    Talk to your buddy and owner, Stevie “Used Car Salesman” Bisciotti. There is technically more money off the tv deal in London than in Baltimore…Hence, why Jax plays there so much, soon to be the London Jaguars.

    I warned, literally, of all of this the last 3 years.

    Buffalo better watch out, too, because the Beijing Bills may not be far off. That crap stadium has Pegula “hemorrhaging” money compared to other owners with the new stadiums, too.

  27. All snark aside, overseas games are stupid. Other than the Super Bowl and the Hall of Fame game, all NFL games should be played in the home stadium of one of the teams involved.

  29. Well, the Ravens lease at M&T Bank stadium does not allow them to play home games anywhere else, so they are safe there, and the NFL’s own rules only allow a team to be the away team overseas once every 4 years. Odds are Harbaugh will be gone before then. The rules state you can be the home team there 1x a year but an away team no more than 1x every 4 years.

  31. firerogergoodellnow says:
    September 26, 2017 at 3:42 pm
    The Bears, Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Browns, Cardinals, Chiefs, Colts, Cowboys, Chargers, Falcons, Jets, Raiders, Ravens, Steelers and REDSKINS have each been on the London schedule once.

    0 1 Rate This

    ————–

    Note how many are part of the Protected 6:

    Ravens, Jets, Broncos, Colts, Steelers

    That’s 5 out of the 6…..

  32. aarons444 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 3:50 pm
    Goodell and Kraft keep pushing these games, Patriots should move there if they want it so bad
    =====

    Amen!

    Make it so.. literally!!!!

    0 0 Rate This

    —————-

    You need to move to rural Afghanistan so that smell can go away.

    Make it so! Literally!

  33. There is no bigger excuse making whiner in the league, not even Tomlin reaches Harbaugh’s heights of excuse making.

  34. FatherSarducci says:
    September 26, 2017 at 3:37 pm
    Goodell and Kraft keep pushing these games, Patriots should move there if they want it so bad

    5 11 Rate This

    ————-

    False.

    ALL THE OWNERS ARE PUSHING LONDON AND BEIJING.

    Kraft just happens to sit on the chair for the tv/network committee because he is friendly with Les Moonves of CBS/Viacom, essentially.

    Get your facts straight.

  35. The NFL needs to give up on this London obsession. It would be near impossible to place a team in London. Can you imagine the wear and tear on an NFL franchise in London if they had fly across the Atlantic (and then much of the U.S.) for 10 games a season?? No free agents would want to play there. And any team in their division would absolutely hate it.

  36. 44-10 The ravens have not shown up yet. Just another loud mouth Harbaugh. The whole Ravens team like the rest of the NFL kneelers are scum.

  37. They need to stop making this about building up a fan base for the London Jaguars and just either move them and another team, or give up on this stupid idea. If they’re to keep doing games in the UK it needs to be better matchups, and every team must be going comparable amount of times.

  38. You need to move to rural Afghanistan so that smell can go away.
    =====

    I would imagine the South Pole is the only place far enough away to escape your stench.

    .. might be a blessing. I probably wouldn’t have the interwebs up there, so I wouldn’t have to read your insane drivel either.

  39. Kneeled for the US anthem, but then stood for the “God Save the Queen.” Why even come back? This was your opportunity to escape this prison and live in paradise. Of course, then you would have to get real jobs instead of playing a kid’s game.

  40. tinye67 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 3:58 pm
    The NFL needs to give up on this London obsession. It would be near impossible to place a team in London. Can you imagine the wear and tear on an NFL franchise in London if they had fly across the Atlantic (and then much of the U.S.) for 10 games a season?? No free agents would want to play there. And any team in their division would absolutely hate it.

    1 0 Rate This

    ——————

    Of course it’s ridiculous. How do they even know a 23 year old kid from Florida wants to grow up in London or maybe raise a family there?

    It’s stuff like that is troubling.

    If they want to partner with investors that want to start another football league in Europe or Asia, fine.

    But, leave the NFL alone as a North American sport. Mexico MIGHT be a viable option but it would need to be in some Americanized resort kind of an area that is safe and away from gangs and drug lord headquarters.

    How much money do these greedy clowns need to make?

  41. The NFL needs to give up on this London obsession. It would be near impossible to place a team in London. Can you imagine the wear and tear on an NFL franchise in London if they had fly across the Atlantic (and then much of the U.S.) for 10 games a season?? No free agents would want to play there. And any team in their division would absolutely hate it.
    =====

    Flight time NY to London – 7 hours 5 minutes

    Flight time NY to LA – 6 hours 5 minutes

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!