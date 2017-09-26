John Mara is “very unhappy” with OBJ’s touchdown celebration

On Monday, WFAN’s Mike Francesa figuratively did to the Giants what Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. figuratively did to the playing surface after scoring a touchdown on Sunday. On Tuesday, Giants co-owner John Mara made it clear that he plans to figuratively do the same thing to Beckham.

“I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally,” Mara told Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post via email.

It’s unclear what the team will do. They could fine him. In theory, they could suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team. (The league likely will be fining, but not suspending, Beckham for dropping to all fours, lifting a leg, and pretending to turn pretend snow yellow.)

But for the anthem issue on Sunday, Beckham’s conduct would have been one of the biggest stories of the day. The manner in which the Giants deal with this issue going forward could end up being a fairly big story, too.

  4. Patriots apologize for charging for tap water during hot Sunday at Gillette Stadium Sunday’s game between the Texans and Patriots where temperatures reached 86 degrees fans were charged $4.50 for a cup of tap water. That’s better than taking a knee.

  12. His subsequent “not my problem” statements after the fact were much worse than the on-field antics. It’s understandable to do something dumb in the moment, but to care so little about the repercussions with time to reflect says poor things about his concern for his team.

    Two Super Bowl wins in the 5 years before he joined the team. Zero playoff wins since he joined the team.

    Between him and Bell, it’s really looking like guys like these aren’t worth keeping around for a big contract.

  14. But Mara, isn’t this the same guy you were referring to when you said “he deserves to be paid” back in July? You can’t separate the player from his antics, Mara.

    It was only a matter of time before the real slim shady (again) showed his true colors. Beckham is an immature punk with a lot of talent. His antics are very much commensurate with his maturity level.

  18. This is just carrying the use of the forum provided by the owners to express one’s own position/feelings to an obvious extreme. The NFL needs to stop the inmates from running the asylum.

  19. I guess making money means running all your customers away in todays world. Is everyone taking crazy pills? Maybe the plan is to have everyone burn their jersey so they have to buy a new one..

  20. OBJ is in charge of the Giants and they are floundering. The TD celebration is just a small part of it. Good that Mara looks like he will do something about it because McAdoo praising OBJ and throwing Eli under the bus is a bad look.

  21. Mara again a day late and a dollar short.
    1. Why can’t these clowns comment after OBJ’s act? They have to wait two days.
    2. If he just keeps his mouth shut then it stops that kind of behavior from growing.
    Let it die, don’t comment.
    3. Again with a 0-3 start a poor offensive line etc, I think Mara has more to worry
    about then a headcase marking his spot.

  22. If the team does not suspend OBJ I guess in Mara’s eyes the face of the NFL Giants imitating a dog urinating is not conduct detrimental to the team. Mara lost all leverage with his de facto firing of Coughlin, Mara’s comments the summer and when he appointed McAdoo the head coach. Mara will likely disappear into the background and let the inmates run the asylum the Giants have become.

  26. Is anyone else annoyed with receivers trying to catch one-handed all the time? I mean, I understand if you can only get one hand on the ball but nothing drives me nuts like missing an easily caught ball because of not using two hands. OBJ effect?

  28. Enjoy paying this immature, overrated turd 12-14 mil per. I am sure Brandon Marshall will be a great influence on him, too.

    lmao

    Couldn’t have happened to a better CHEATING franchise than the Giants, too.

  29. arclight1972 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 11:38 am
    I thought it was pretty funny, even though it was crude.
    —————————————————————
    It being crude makes it that much funnier. BUT WOULD SOMEONE PLEASSSSE THINK OF THE CHILDREN?!?! lol whatever

  32. “I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally,”

    Wait, so you went to the media to say you’re “very unhappy about Odell’s behavior on Sunday” and then in the same breath say “we intend to deal with it internally”?

    Wow, lol.

  33. cappy20 – because the gloves they wear catch the ball for you. You can basically catch a football like a baseball.

  35. @ stinkymcmulligan says:

    “And paying customers — YOUR CUSTOMERS– are equally “very unhappy” with your employees disrespecting the flag, anthem and out heroic law enforcement”.

    Yet ANOTHER individual who doesn’t understand the protests. When are people going to wake up and STOP with the theme that protests are meant to undermine the military and disrespect the flag? Protests are an American citizen’s right DUE TO the constitution allowing freedom of speech. It just so happens that the protests take place at a TIME in which you don’t agree, which is during the national anthem. Don’t confuse the timing with the message (you already have). All cameras are on the players during the national anthem – an opportune time to protest versus after the game when it is much less impactful. So, if the players chose to protest at sunrise, is that disrespecting the sun?

    WAKE THE $#@& up people. Drumpf opened his mouth (again), and this time the owners and players hit right back. Calling the players “SOB’s”, THAT was the biggest disrespect of all – it isn’t his place nor platform. How about working on N. Korea, or a health care bill that benefits the people. Talk about yor disrespect. Drumpf is SUPPOSED to be the Commander in Chief of a democracy, not the Head Honcho in a monarchy. this has everything to do with people’s RIGHT to protest, and absolutely NOTHING to do with disrespect for military or the flag.

  36. tylawspick6 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 11:45 am
    Enjoy paying this immature, overrated turd 12-14 mil per. I am sure Brandon Marshall will be a great influence on him, too.

    lmao

    Couldn’t have happened to a better CHEATING franchise than the Giants, too.

    _________________________________________

    Cheating? Elaborate

