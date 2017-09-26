John Mara is “very unhappy” with OBJ’s touchdown celebration

Getty Images

On Monday, WFAN’s Mike Francesa figuratively did to the Giants what Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. figuratively did to the playing surface after scoring a touchdown on Sunday. On Tuesday, Giants co-owner John Mara made it clear that he plans to figuratively do the same thing to Beckham.

“I am very unhappy with Odell’s behavior on Sunday and we intend to deal with it internally,” Mara told Mike Vaccaro of the New York Post via email.

It’s unclear what the team will do. They could fine him. In theory, they could suspend him for conduct detrimental to the team. (The league likely will be fining, but not suspending, Beckham for dropping to all fours, lifting a leg, and pretending to turn pretend snow yellow.)

But for the anthem issue on Sunday, Beckham’s conduct would have been one of the biggest stories of the day. The manner in which the Giants deal with this issue going forward could end up being a fairly big story, too.