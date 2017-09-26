Jordan Howard: No one on Bears is thinking about a quarterback controversy

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 26, 2017, 8:35 AM EDT
Bears quarterback Mike Glennon has not played well through three starts, raising the question of whether it’s time to replace him with rookie Mitch Trubisky. But inside the locker room, that’s not a question at all.

That’s the word from Bears running back Jordan Howard, who said this morning on PFT Live that there hasn’t been any discussion on the team about whether anyone but Glennon will be under center.

“We don’t really worry about it too much. Mike, we know he’s the starter, and as long as coach says he’s the starter, we’re all the way behind him. So we don’t really think too much about it,” Howard said.

Realistically, it’s hard to imagine that Glennon can keep the starting job all year. The Bears didn’t trade up to No. 2 overall to draft Trubisky so he could sit on the bench, and Glennon just hasn’t played well enough to justify keeping the rookie off the field for long.

But while a change is probably coming, that’s only a discussion on the outside.

14 responses to “Jordan Howard: No one on Bears is thinking about a quarterback controversy

  1. As a Packer fan I’d hate to see home rushed to the field. Let the poor guy sit and learn. The Bears have ruined too much QB talent as it is. I know of one guy that sat for 3 years before getting the nod and he had a great career.

  3. There is no controversy. Mitch needs to be the guy. To be honest, Glennon has played so poorly I would even rather have Sanchez at the helm right now. The Bears are going to destroy Jordan Howard’s career if he has to carry the offense to the extent he did against the Steelers.

  7. The Glennon experiment should be over at this point. He is exactly as advertised. A non mobile and tall tackling dummy who looks like a deer caught in the headlights when he isn’t handing the ball off to Howard or Cohen. The panic throws to no one. The inability to recognize his pocket and stay in said pocket while receivers get open is probably his worst trait. Granted, the Bears have terrible receivers. But, Glennon makes them look worse than they actually are. My prediction is Glennon starts this game and Trubisky finishes it. Even I can hand the ball off to Howard and Cohen 40 times a game. So if that’s all you’ve got, it’s time to get someone else in there while the team is within earshot of the playoffs. Realistically, the Bears are probably another year away from being in any discussion, but Glennon clearly isn’t the guy unless “the guy” is for showing our future what NOT to do.

  8. Glennon had guys wide open 15 to 20 yds. down the field on numerous occasions every game, but he never looks there. Worst example of reading defenses I have seen. Play Trubisky now.

  9. Glennon looks like some guy out of the stands. I know he’s much tougher and more brave, but every time I see him it looks like he won a contest to play for the Bears.

  12. No, they’re thinking about that idiot who slowed down to think about what his celebration was going to be, cost you 4 points and nearly ended up losing you the game as a result.

  14. In order for there to be a QB controversy, the team would need to employ someone qualified to play wide receiver and actually be able to catch a ball. Since the team has made no attempt to do that, there is no controversy.

