Jordan Howard: No one on Bears is thinking about a quarterback controversy

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon has not played well through three starts, raising the question of whether it’s time to replace him with rookie Mitch Trubisky. But inside the locker room, that’s not a question at all.

That’s the word from Bears running back Jordan Howard, who said this morning on PFT Live that there hasn’t been any discussion on the team about whether anyone but Glennon will be under center.

“We don’t really worry about it too much. Mike, we know he’s the starter, and as long as coach says he’s the starter, we’re all the way behind him. So we don’t really think too much about it,” Howard said.

Realistically, it’s hard to imagine that Glennon can keep the starting job all year. The Bears didn’t trade up to No. 2 overall to draft Trubisky so he could sit on the bench, and Glennon just hasn’t played well enough to justify keeping the rookie off the field for long.

But while a change is probably coming, that’s only a discussion on the outside.