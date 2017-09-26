Lions to sign guard Tim Lelito

Getty Images

Guard Tim Lelito is set to sign with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday according to a post on his foundation’s facebook page.

Lelito spent the first four seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2013 out of Division II Grand Valley State in Michigan. He appeared in 63 games with the Saints and made 24 starts over that span.

He signed with the Tennessee Titans as a free agent this offseason only to be released at the end of training camp.

Lelito would add some depth to the Lions offensive line, which saw starting center Travis Swanson (ankle) and guard Joe Dahl (leg) miss Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.