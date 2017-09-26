Melvin Gordon says knee is good

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon showed up on the team’s injury report last Thursday with a left knee injury that limited him in practice for a couple of days leading into Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Gordon didn’t seem affected by the issue in the first half of the game as he ran 15 times for 78 yards and a touchdown. Gordon only got the ball two times in the second half, however, and the injury kept him from being on the field for an extended run after halftime. That contributed to a miserable offensive half for the Chargers, but Gordon doesn’t expect it to be an issue moving forward.

“I played through a lot and been through a lot with my knee,” Gordon said, via ESPN.com. “I’m good.”

The Chargers need Gordon to be right because their offense has been subpar during their 0-3 start and wins aren’t likely to start coming until they find a way to move the ball more consistently than they have to this point in the season.