Monday Night Football ratings up for the season, way up for Week 3

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 26, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

Last night’s Cowboys-Cardinals game was easily the most-watched Monday night game of the season so far, and through four games Monday Night Football ratings are up over last season.

Cowboys-Cardinals got a 9.3 overnight rating for ESPN, easily the highest-rated Monday night game of the year. That came despite some talk that the controversy surrounding players kneeling during the national anthem would depress NFL ratings.

The 9.3 overnight rating is way up from last year’s Week Three Monday night game, although last year’s game was played at the same time as a presidential debate, so the Week Three 2017 vs. Week Three 2016 comparison is flawed.

A better measurement is that the four Monday Night Football games so far this season have averaged a 7.8 overnight rating, compared to a 6.5 overnight rating for the first four Monday Night Football games last season. And even if you throw out the game that went up against the debate last year, Monday Night Football is up year to date over the 2016 average.

For the weekend as a whole, ESPN and CBS were up, NBC and FOX were down, and on aggregate ratings across the NFL were up about 3 percent from Week Three last year. So there’s no reason to believe that the national anthem controversy hurt the NFL in the ratings department.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Monday Night Football ratings up for the season, way up for Week 3

  1. So ESPN viewership is up and Fox is down. I don’t think these fan protests are working correctly. When you say “I’m done watching the NFL because this protest stuff is disrespectful.” You actually have to turn the game OFF to follow through with YOUR protest. You may try reading a book instead. Hahaha that was a joke, I know you would never do that.

  4. Here, go with this headline the rest of the season.
    When the Cowboys are on the ratings are up!
    Has nothing to do with Fox/ESPN/CBS/NBC
    The Cowboys played on ESPN their ratings are up, Tony Romo was calling the Packers/Bengals game on CBS their ratings are up.Last week the Cowboys/Broncos game was the highest rated of the week on FOX, their ratings were up….I cannot be the only one seeing the trend

  7. Actually, getoffmylawn!, you have to be a Nielsens family to have any effect on ratings at all. It doesn’t matter if 20 million people stop watching football entirely, forever, if they aren’t a Nielsens family.

  8. Hey are you NFL boycotters you guys are really doing a great job in hurting the NFL! Please, please, come back we all miss you deplorables. We Also miss the beer bellies sticking out of the shirts on TV in the stadiums

  9. No players on either team knelt during the national anthem last night. When players don’t disrespect the colors people are more than willing the enjoy the game as they always have. If the Cowboy mass kneeling was done during the anthem I’m sure the numbers would have cratered. Let’s see what happens to the ratings if the kneeling continues, I suspect those teams that kneel will lose a lot of support, those that don’t will gain support. The Vikings, for example, also had no kneelers.

  11. I can’t imagine it has anything to do with this, could it?

    ESPN says it will begin reporting the viewership of its programs starting with Monday Night Football games based on Total Audience data that includes live TV, streaming and out-of-home viewing starting with the Dallas Cowboys-Arizona Cardinals game on Sept. 25.

    Football ratings have been down and it is important for networks including ESPN to make sure that as consumers watch games on multiple platforms and on different devices, the entire audience gets counted

    ESPN is working with Nielsen, which has been working to have its ratings keep up with the changing television environment by creating its Total Audience framework.

    I see now. You can make ratings go up compared to the way they were before, by changing methodolgy.

    Clever, and you can create a bogus headline about how ratings went “up”

  15. Not surprised by ratings being up for Cowboys but happy to see that other teams are getting love to. Folks shouldn’t allow themselves to be controlled, manipulated into turning off the games and losing the enjoyment that the game brings to so many Americans.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!