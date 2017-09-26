Monday Night Football ratings up for the season, way up for Week 3

Posted by Michael David Smith on September 26, 2017, 9:34 AM EDT
Getty Images

Last night’s Cowboys-Cardinals game was easily the most-watched Monday night game of the season so far, and through four games Monday Night Football ratings are up over last season.

Cowboys-Cardinals got a 9.3 overnight rating for ESPN, easily the highest-rated Monday night game of the year. That came despite some talk that the controversy surrounding players kneeling during the national anthem would depress NFL ratings.

The 9.3 overnight rating is way up from last year’s Week Three Monday night game, although last year’s game was played at the same time as a presidential debate, so the Week Three 2017 vs. Week Three 2016 comparison is flawed.

A better measurement is that the four Monday Night Football games so far this season have averaged a 7.8 overnight rating, compared to a 6.5 overnight rating for the first four Monday Night Football games last season. And even if you throw out the game that went up against the debate last year, Monday Night Football is up year to date over the 2016 average.

For the weekend as a whole, ESPN and CBS were up, NBC and FOX were down, and on aggregate ratings across the NFL were up about 3 percent from Week Three last year. So there’s no reason to believe that the national anthem controversy hurt the NFL in the ratings department.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Monday Night Football ratings up for the season, way up for Week 3

  1. So ESPN viewership is up and Fox is down. I don’t think these fan protests are working correctly. When you say “I’m done watching the NFL because this protest stuff is disrespectful.” You actually have to turn the game OFF to follow through with YOUR protest. You may try reading a book instead. Hahaha that was a joke, I know you would never do that.

  4. Here, go with this headline the rest of the season.
    When the Cowboys are on the ratings are up!
    Has nothing to do with Fox/ESPN/CBS/NBC
    The Cowboys played on ESPN their ratings are up, Tony Romo was calling the Packers/Bengals game on CBS their ratings are up.Last week the Cowboys/Broncos game was the highest rated of the week on FOX, their ratings were up….I cannot be the only one seeing the trend

  5. Here, go with this headline the rest of the season.
    When the Cowboys are on the ratings are up!
    Has nothing to do with Fox/ESPN/CBS/NBC
    The Cowboys played on ESPN their ratings are up, Tony Romo was calling the Packers/Bengals game on CBS their ratings are up. Last week the Cowboys/Broncos game was the highest rated of the week on FOX, their ratings were up….I cannot be the only one seeing the trend

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!