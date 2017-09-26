No charges for Jarvis Landry after battery investigation

Getty Images

News broke in August that Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry was under investigation for battery by the Broward County State Attorney’s Office as the result of an incident with the mother of his child earlier this year.

The woman said Landry did not inflict any physical harm and Landry said the same, but the investigation continued into September. It has now come to an end and Landry will not be facing any charges.

“I am very thankful that this matter is over and my family and I can put this behind us now,” Landry said in a statement, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. “I greatly respect and appreciate the Broward County State Attorney’s Office for their hard work and thorough investigation into this matter and I am thankful that they were able to come to a conclusion that reaffirms the true facts that no crime was committed. My daughter’s mother and I will continue to co-parent to raise our child in a happy and healthy environment. I would like to thank my family and friends for their continued support throughout this process.”

The NFL was reportedly doing its own investigation into the matter and, as we’ve been reminded in the Ezekiel Elliott case, the absence of criminal charges doesn’t mean the league won’t try to impose discipline on a player.