“No end in sight” for Duane Brown holdout

The Texans continue to play without left tackle Duane Brown, who has missed three games and most likely will miss a fourth on Sunday against the Titans. So when does it end?

There’s “no end in sight,” a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT.

Brown is losing more than $550,000 per week. Coupled with roughly $1.5 million in fines for skipping training camp and the preseason, Brown already is out more than $3 million.

Clearly, he’s committed to his cause. The Texans apparently are, too, as evidenced by the fact that there have been no negotiations since the holdout commenced at the outset of training camp.

So where does it go from here? Under the precedent created by Joey Galloway a generation ago, Brown can show up after Week Eight and most likely still get credit toward satisfying this year of his contract. Or, alternatively, the Texans could trade Brown before the Tuesday after Week Eight to a team that would pay him what he wants — and that would give up something of value to get him.

With rookie Deshaun Watson quickly looking like a potential franchise quarterback, and given that the Texans shipped a 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in order to acquire him and a 2018 second-round pick to Cleveland in order to get rid of Brock Osweiler, the Texans could use some draft-pick capital. Plenty of teams with crappy offensive lines (it would be easier to list the ones that don’t) would benefit from having Brown.

At a minimum, teams with leaky lines should be calling the Texans about Brown, and the Texans should be listening. Or making their own phone calls.

Regardless, this may be the only way to bring this impasse to a mutually agreeable solution.

  2. I keep replying Whitney Houston sang the National Anthem and the whole stadium stood in unity becasue of the USA flag. That is the best version of the National Anthem ever. Everyone stood in unity. Watch the video. We already had unity and now you people are taking it away. I hope this makes it past moderation because every time I bring this up it doesnt make it past moderation. #FreeSpeech

  3. Only 18 million over 2 years, with all the negativity in the world I feel the plight of Duane Brown is something we can all unite behind.

  6. As a Texans fan I find his actions pretty incredible. He knew the teams hard-line policy of not renegotiating contracts with two years left and he held out anyway. Not sure what he believes is his end game here is but seems obvious to me that he has this bluff bigly….

  9. .
    The last few drafts have not produced many top shelf tackles. This has left many teams with inferior quality at the position. It’s the law of supply and demand. There’s too many teams looking for too few tackles.

    BTW…. Beware of teams sustaining injuries at the tackle spot. They can sink like stones. See Minnesota last year.
    .

  11. mrbigass says:
    September 26, 2017 at 10:48 am
    As a Texans fan I find his actions pretty incredible. He knew the teams hard-line policy of not renegotiating contracts with two years left and he held out anyway. Not sure what he believes is his end game here is but seems obvious to me that he has this bluff bigly….
    ——————————————

    How has he lost his Bluff? The Texans’ record is 1 and 2. And they are about to play a hot TN team and this team could easily be 1 and 3. Not sure what your sign of winning is but right now but sides are losing. Texan’s can’t protect their QB and if not for Deshaun’s escape-ability he would have been sacked way more than he was on Sunday and Duane is losing game checks.

  13. If I missed just one day of work without prior approval, I would be shown the door. This guy has already forfeited just this season alone more than I’ve made working for thirty years. Yeah, he’s so oppressed.

  14. Past two games the pass rush that got to Watson came up the middle, not left or right. Hard for me to condemn Brown or the Texans. I Just root for the guys who show up to play.

    Not overly concerned about the Titans…yet.

  15. @ John Baxter

    Sure the Texans are in dire need of getting Brown back but what do you think think they should do? Forgive the fines and give him a big raise? No chance McNair does that so not sure of any scenario where Brown comes out ahead….

