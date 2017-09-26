“No end in sight” for Duane Brown holdout

Getty Images

The Texans continue to play without left tackle Duane Brown, who has missed three games and most likely will miss a fourth on Sunday against the Titans. So when does it end?

There’s “no end in sight,” a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT.

Brown is losing more than $550,000 per week. Coupled with roughly $1.5 million in fines for skipping training camp and the preseason, Brown already is out more than $3 million.

Clearly, he’s committed to his cause. The Texans apparently are, too, as evidenced by the fact that there have been no negotiations since the holdout commenced at the outset of training camp.

So where does it go from here? Under the precedent created by Joey Galloway a generation ago, Brown can show up after Week Eight and most likely still get credit toward satisfying this year of his contract. Or, alternatively, the Texans could trade Brown before the Tuesday after Week Eight to a team that would pay him what he wants — and that would give up something of value to get him.

With rookie Deshaun Watson quickly looking like a potential franchise quarterback, and given that the Texans shipped a 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in order to acquire him and a 2018 second-round pick to Cleveland in order to get rid of Brock Osweiler, the Texans could use some draft-pick capital. Plenty of teams with crappy offensive lines (it would be easier to list the ones that don’t) would benefit from having Brown.

At a minimum, teams with leaky lines should be calling the Texans about Brown, and the Texans should be listening. Or making their own phone calls.

Regardless, this may be the only way to bring this impasse to a mutually agreeable solution.