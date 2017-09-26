Packers ask fans to lock arms on Thursday night

Getty Images

As the NFL tries to harmonize those inclined to protest during the anthem with those who think any protest against the anthem constitutes disrespect of flag, nation, and military, the Packers have devised a plan aimed at getting the fans involved, too.

The team’s official website has posted a statement from the players explaining that all players, coaches, and staff will lock arms during the national anthem preceding Thursday night’s home game against the Bears.

“Those of us joining arms on Thursday will be different in so many ways, but one thing that binds us together is that we are all individuals who want to help make our society, our country and our world a better place,” the statement explains. “Intertwined, we represent the many people who helped build this country, and we are joining together to show that we are ready to continue to build. . . .

“Join us this Thursday by locking arms with whoever you’re with, stranger or loved one, wherever you are — intertwined and included — in this moment of unification.”

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that it’s “likely” that all Packers players will stand with locked arms, including those who sat for the anthem on Sunday against the Bengals. The plan flowed from a team meeting, and tight end Lance Kendricks attributed the idea to tight end Martellus Bennett.

This is precisely the kind of approach that takes into account the concerns from which the protests flow with those who regard the anthem as sacred. The NFL should find a way to encourage other teams to come up with a similar strategy that sends the desired message without distracting from it by giving those who defend the anthem a basis for complaining.