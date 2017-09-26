Packers preparation focused on getting “their bodies back”

Getty Images

The Packers were missing seven players due to injury during last Sunday’s victory over the Bengals and they added a couple more to the list during the game, which is a dicey state of affairs given their Thursday game against the Bears this week.

The combination of the quick turnaround and the overall health of the team has led the team to change their plans for practice this week. Tuesday’s session won’t feature any team drills with coach Mike McCarthy saying Tuesday that the team is prioritizing physical recovery over anything else.

“The No. 1 goal for our football team preparing for this game is to get their bodies back,” McCarthy said, via the team’s website. “There are other variables playing into how we’re practicing today.”

Six of the seven players who missed the Bengals game were listed as limited participants in Monday’s estimated practice report. McCarthy said that any player who isn’t at least limited in Tuesday’s actual practice will be “hard-pressed” to be in the lineup against Chicago.