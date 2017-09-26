Packers put another tackle on injured reserve, their third this year

Getty Images

The Packers might be getting healthier in general, but they’re running short at one position in particular.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers put another tackle on injured reserve, with tackle Kyle Murphy going there Tuesday with a foot injury.

He started the opener at right tackle and the last two weeks at left tackle. He’s the third tackle to go on IR for the Packers this year, joining Jason Spriggs and Don Barclay.

The Packers also can’t be sure that regular right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is going to be ready for Thursday’s game against the Bears, as he didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice. He came back last week but aggravated the injury and didn’t finish the game against the Bengals.

They’re fortunate that left tackle David Bakhtiari is back in practice after missing the last two games with a hamstring problem, but they have legitimate depth issues there.

Their backups now are Justin McCray, Adam Pankey and Ulrick John, who was signed off Arizona’s practice squad this week. McCray was signed as a street free agent in March, and started in Week Two. Pankey’s an undrafted rookie who was promoted from the practice squad two weeks ago. John started three games for the Cardinals last year, but he just arrived in Green Bay yesterday.