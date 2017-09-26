Packers put another tackle on injured reserve, their third this year

Posted by Darin Gantt on September 26, 2017, 4:56 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Packers might be getting healthier in general, but they’re running short at one position in particular.

Via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the Packers put another tackle on injured reserve, with tackle Kyle Murphy going there Tuesday with a foot injury.

He started the opener at right tackle and the last two weeks at left tackle. He’s the third tackle to go on IR for the Packers this year, joining Jason Spriggs and Don Barclay.

The Packers also can’t be sure that regular right tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle) is going to be ready for Thursday’s game against the Bears, as he didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice. He came back last week but aggravated the injury and didn’t finish the game against the Bengals.

They’re fortunate that left tackle David Bakhtiari is back in practice after missing the last two games with a hamstring problem, but they have legitimate depth issues there.

Their backups now are Justin McCray, Adam Pankey and Ulrick John, who was signed off Arizona’s practice squad this week. McCray was signed as a street free agent in March, and started in Week Two. Pankey’s an undrafted rookie who was promoted from the practice squad two weeks ago. John started three games for the Cardinals last year, but he just arrived in Green Bay yesterday.

Permalink 17 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

17 responses to “Packers put another tackle on injured reserve, their third this year

  2. How is this even possible? Green Bay consistently leads the league in players on IR nearly every year for the past decade. In the words of Lombardi: “What the hell is goin on out there!?”

  5. gbpackfan3 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm
    How is this even possible? Green Bay consistently leads the league in players on IR nearly every year for the past decade. In the words of Lombardi: “What the hell is goin on out there!?”

    4 0 Rate This

    —————–

    Two words: Ted Thompson

    He’s really overrated in terms of drafting and building a complete team.

    2010 was a long time ago.

  7. Another tough break for our boys.
    And cruising into Bear week too. Definitely not good news.
    An old fashioned tooth and nail battle with our fiercest rivals is on the horizon.
    With them coming off a big win against the Steelers too.
    A storm’s brewing, I hope we’re able to weather it.
    As always, next man up!

  8. Next Man Up. Same ol’, same ol’. Nothing new. Every year, same thing. It’s normal for the Packers.

  10. filthymcnasty3 says:

    September 26, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    All these injuries, and still the fourth best team in the NFL. What have we done to deserve this level of perpetual awesomeness?

    Fourth best? Says who? its week 3

  12. How is this even possible? Green Bay consistently leads the league in players on IR nearly every year for the past decade.
    =====

    Poor strenght and conditioning staff is the only logical explination, IMO.

  13. filthymcnasty3 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    All these injuries, and still the fourth best team in the NFL. What have we done to deserve this level of perpetual awesomeness?

    It really is humbling.

    ÷÷÷÷÷÷÷÷÷

    Yet, if the Packers lose this week they will occupy fourth place in the NFC North. Funny how that works.

  14. Two words: Ted Thompson

    He’s really overrated in terms of drafting and building a complete team.
    =====

    Playoffs 9 of the last 10 years.

    Overrated my @$$

    GT#O

  15. 3rd best team in the NFC playing the 4th best while #1 and #2 play each other.

    I’m pretty sure I know which game means the most LOL

  17. aarons444 says:
    September 26, 2017 at 5:27 pm
    How is this even possible? Green Bay consistently leads the league in players on IR nearly every year for the past decade.
    =====

    Poor strenght and conditioning staff is the only logical explination, IMO.

    —————————–

    Exactly. What I meant was how have they not fired their strength & conditioning staff at least two times in the past 7-8 years? McCarthy always talks about trying different approaches to improve the overall health of the team and it never helps

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!