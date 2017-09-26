Panthers players meeting with owner Jerry Richardson today over protests

Getty Images

Panthers owner Jerry Richardson was one of the last NFL owners to speak out about Donald Trump’s comments about player protests, and now he’s hearing about it.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, Richardson is scheduled to meet with a group of players today because they’re upset that he’s created an environment which isn’t exactly friendly to dissenting voices, and they fear repercussions if they speak out.

Only 16-year veteran Julius Peppers has done anything resembling an act of social conscience, staying in the locker room Sunday during the national anthem, and saying afterward Trump had “attacked my brothers in the league” by saying that any “son of a bitch” who knelt for the anthem should be fired.

Richardson’s statement had a very stick-to-sports tone, and said: “Politicizing the game is damaging and takes the focus off the greatness of the game itself and those who played it.”

Panthers coach Ron Rivera made it clear he expected his players to stand and salute during the anthem, which is expected with his military background. But he apparently talked about some of the issues in his Monday team meeting with players. But because his most decorated player was the one making a statement, he needed to address it.

“I think he was trying to find a way to do it the right way,” Rivera said of Peppers. “I think he was trying to make sure that everybody understood that he has a tremendous amount of respect for what the flag stands for, for the military personnel and for the first responders.”

Even after riots gripped Charlotte last season following a police shooting of a black man, only two players (Tre Boston and Marcus Ball) did anything to protest discrimination. Neither of them remain with the Panthers.

Part of that’s because they were bit players, part of it is on Richardson, and part of it fits with the culture of the city of Charlotte, a growing city but one with a very conservative establishment.