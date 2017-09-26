President Trump says he’s not “preoccupied” with the NFL

Appearing at a press conference for the first time since an assault on pro football during a Friday night rally in Alabama sparked an ongoing back-and-forth with the NFL, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’s not “preoccupied with the NFL.”

It would be interesting to see how much he’d be saying about the NFL if he actually were “preoccupied with the NFL.” Via SportsBusiness Daily, President Trump has directly or indirectly referred to the NFL in 18 different tweets over the past week. In contrast, he has referred via Twitter to the current conditions in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, only five times.

Trump added on Tuesday that he was “ashamed of what was taking place” during the playing of the anthem prior to NFL games, and that it remains “a very important situation” regarding “respect for our country.”

The fact that President Trump continues to talk and tweet about “disgraceful” kneeling during the anthem means that the issue won’t be going away any time soon. Which makes it even more important that the NFL quickly show leadership in crafting a win-win-win-win-win strategy for giving players the ability to express legitimate social concerns while also separating those concerns from the national anthem.

It won’t be easy, but the last thing the league should do in this case is sit back and assume/hope the matter will resolve itself via the passage of time. The situation hasn’t resolved itself over the past 13 months, and it won’t over the next 13, either. The time has come for the NFL to find a solution that works for everyone — not by decree but by compromise.

And if the current Commissioner isn’t able or willing to do it, maybe it’s time to lean on the former Commissioner, who used the words “insulting and disgraceful” on Sunday in response to the Friday night comments from the Commander-in-Chief.

  1. Love how the media is making this all about Trump, as if we didn’t have to sit through the last six months of Kaeperwatch ’17. Maybe Trump is just another annoyed fan like the rest of us.

  4. Was Obama preoccupied with march madness when he was filling out brackets and having espn segments breaking down his thoughts on each game? At least trump is actually talking politics, not how far Kentucky could go…

  5. Really, Drumpf? You are not “preoccupied with the NFL”?. Firstly, nobody said you were.

    Secondly, we ALL know you are preoccupied with, and it has been from day one with Daddy’s silver spoon stuck you know where. You are, have been, and will ALWAYS be 100% unequivocally preoccupied with yourself.

    There is nobody (and I mean nobody) more important to you than you are, Drumpf.

  7. you got 5 deferments……
    Now if we are praising “slight of hand” you win again Don Trump.

    Now get off the “patriotism” bandwagon.

  9. I was starting to wonder if this was cutting into Trumps golf time. With all the time that he spends vacationing and golfing it’s no wonder he hasn’t done squat yet.

  10. Seems to me that the NFL is preoccupied with Trump. I wonder what would have happened if they had no response at all to the tweets?…after all, they just want to play football.

  11. No matter which side you stand on, the guy that started this was wearing socks that said “kill pigs” and a Fidel Castro shirt. There are hundreds of thousands of officers. In ANY workplace there are bad apples. I wonder how the football players would feel if everyone said they were like Ray Lewis, Ray Rice, Greg Hardy or Adrian Peterson?

  16. Don’t worry Bennett to the rescue. Seahawks Bennett wants a sit down with the President. Oh I wonder if he will make up another story about a cop holding a gun to his head in Las Vegas? Maybe the secret service will racially profile him. Just what the country and NFL needs is that tool speaking for kneel downers.

  19. Trump is not preoccupied with the NFL, he tossed out a few Tweets and moved on. Since then its been the media, the NFL, and a portion of fans that have been preoccupied with Trump. He might later pop in and toss another Tweet (investing maybe 30 seconds of his time and attention) and then for the next few hours all the noise is being generated by others.

  20. He’s preoccupied with diverting attention away from the health care issue. His plan is working, and we’re the ones who are working it for him. Seriously, if you were trying to “fix” health care, wouldn’t you want that to be front page news?

  Seattle is toast……

    Seattle is toast……

  22. Players used to stay in the locker room during the anthem. Where was this outrage prior to the 2009 mandate ?

  23. I’m not a Trump fan but…

    I wonder what all the defenders of the kneelers would say if the players were kneeling for, say, the millions of innocent unborn children that have been slaughtered in the womb?

    Not really sure, but I’m guessing we would probably see many of these same folks suddenly become quite patriotic and be offended by the kneeling.

  25. The media wants racial strife – they help foster it and keep breathing life into it –

    Remember all of the media proudly doing the “Hands up Don’t Shoot?” and featuring the ST Louis Rams doing the same? Well that narrative was built on a lie (you can look it up yourself)

    Throughout 2016 We were told that Trump Supporters were racist – How did that work out for the media? Oh that’s right – it helped get Trump elected – now the media and its Liberal allies (Joking – they are the same!) are doubling down – if you do not agree with the left you are racist – The Left, in general, could care less about the NFL because its a man’s game (they hate NASCAR even more) – so if the Progressives can tear down the NFL – it will be Mission Accomplished – You do not really think they actually care about what some dumb jocks have to say do you? Just Pawns in the larger battle in the Culture Wars

  26. I couldn’t turn a game on until after I knew the disrespect was over. Kap- idiot with his socks and shirt. Good riddance. Disrespecting the anthem and flag. Good riddance. I believe there is a race issue. I do not believe disrespecting the country is the way to address it. I’m a life long NFL fan and season ticket holder. I’ve now sold my tickets and will not spend another dime on the NFL. I will continue to watch. I just won’t support it monetarily anymore. I’d rather spend the money on pretty much anything than NFL players. I liked the way the cowboys addressed it. Let your protest be known but don’t disrespect the flag and anthem.

  27. Luvvin it, Luv Trump!!!! Goodell must need a diaper change every time Trump tweets and wakes up in the morning in a cold sweat and runs to his Iphone to see if Trump tweeted about the NFL last night. Well deserved, the bell tolls for thee

  28. Can’t solve any meaningful problems like he said he would, so he goes for the cheap brownie points with his supporters. With everything that is going on, this is what Trump wants to focus on?? smh

  29. Whatever your feelings about him, I don’t like when people say “why is he concerned with such-and-such? Shouldn’t he be worried about this other thing?”. As though one can’t multitask, or even have an opinion on more than one thing.

  30. For 8 years, Obama was far more preoccupied in sports than Trump. That being said, Trump at least is referencing things from a political perspective, but don’t let the facts and truths obfuscate the narrative is opposition are now projecting. The market will take care of these professional teams. Personally, as much as I love and respect the flag and anthem, they should be removed from national competitions. International events, yes, but if people are not going to do the honorable thing, removed it.

  32. I was really against Kaepernick kneeling for the Anthem. Our son is in the military and has been deployed. However, President Trump’s recent comments have made this about something more; it’s now about our protected right to protest. Just as the President’s speech was protected by the First Amendment, so too is the player’s “speech”. At any rate, we’re in a sad way when en ex army ranger apologizes for honoring our National Anthem.

  33. The media doesn’t give a crap about PR either – how many of his counted tweets about NFL were in response to someone? How stupid do you have to be to correlate tweet mentions with actual focus

  34. How about you get pre-pre-occupied with getting jobs for all the unemployed coal miners that you promised jobs to.
    Here is another, try and get some emergency relief funding for devastated Puerto Rico.
    You have plenty on your plate than to mess with the NFL.

  35. A survey by Remington Research Group found that 64 percent of voters agree with President Trump and want players to stand for the anthem. The survey also found that 80 percent of voters want less politics in sports, while 51 percent say they are watching less football than in previous years.

  September 26, 2017 at 5:19 pm
    September 26, 2017 at 5:19 pm

    I’m not a Trump fan but…

    I wonder what all the defenders of the kneelers would say if the players were kneeling for, say, the millions of innocent unborn children that have been slaughtered in the womb?

    Not really sure, but I’m guessing we would probably see many of these same folks suddenly become quite patriotic and be offended by the kneeling.
    ——-
    What say you ‘right to lifers’ about all the dead, injured, permanently maimed BORN resulting from “trumped” up GOP false wars based upon falsehoods?

    You lose credibility when you choose to ignore the plight of those in America who are being victimized because of the color of their skin. Either you’re part of the solution or you’re part of the problem.

  38. Of course they would make this about Trump. The vast majority of Americans feel negatively about players kneeling. I think a few polls have it around 70%. If you make this about Trump, then all of a sudden the numbers start to even out. It’s a smart strategy given that we already know where the media wants to take this.

  39. Why is the NFL obligated to give players the ability to voice legitimate social concerns? Is that one of the terms of the CBA? Is my employer obligated to give me the ability to voice my legitimate social concerns? It seems to me that the best solution is to either make it a rule that everyone stands and start fining players that don’t, or just keep them in the locker room until it’s time to play. They are employees at work and it’s high time they started acting like it.

  40. This issue wouldn’t have been going on with another Republican president. While I don’t agree with everything Republicans do at least people like McCain Kasich and George Bush wouldn’t be throwing non-stop tantrums and picking fights on Twitter. This guy is 70 years old with a brain of a 3 year old. If this is the best we can do in America God help us. 4 years of Trump is bad enough if he’s not thrown in jail by then.

  41. No he’s not. He’s preoccupied with using the NFL and other things as a smokescreen to the massive theft of public funds and lands he’s engaged in.

    Right now they are doing everything they can to split up national parks and monuments and sell them for pennies on the dollar to the polluters of big oil and big mining. They are screaming bloody murder about spending 7 billion to fund Obamacare while trying in increase from 80 billion to 137 billion dollars the free public money for big oil.

    Think about that. They don’t want to spend on healthcare, but will give the polluters of big oil not only the 80 billion a year we have been giving them, but increasing that by 57 billion more.

    Utter and total corruption.

  42. Since the NFL’s position is to side with the “right” of the players to freely express their concern, one wonders WHY the NFL codified the requirement that players stand quietly during the Anthem with their helmet in their left hand. Perhaps it is time for the NFL (Goodell and the kneeling owners) to defer to the “free speech” players and remove the requirement to further illustrate the depth of their commitment.

  43. There a five 0-3 teams. I’m sure the league’s leaders are thrilled folks are preoccupied with this than the whole failed “parity” thing….

