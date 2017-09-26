President Trump says he’s not “preoccupied” with the NFL

Getty Images

Appearing at a press conference for the first time since an assault on pro football during a Friday night rally in Alabama sparked an ongoing back-and-forth with the NFL, President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’s not “preoccupied with the NFL.”

It would be interesting to see how much he’d be saying about the NFL if he actually were “preoccupied with the NFL.” Via SportsBusiness Daily, President Trump has directly or indirectly referred to the NFL in 18 different tweets over the past week. In contrast, he has referred via Twitter to the current conditions in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, only five times.

Trump added on Tuesday that he was “ashamed of what was taking place” during the playing of the anthem prior to NFL games, and that it remains “a very important situation” regarding “respect for our country.”

The fact that President Trump continues to talk and tweet about “disgraceful” kneeling during the anthem means that the issue won’t be going away any time soon. Which makes it even more important that the NFL quickly show leadership in crafting a win-win-win-win-win strategy for giving players the ability to express legitimate social concerns while also separating those concerns from the national anthem.

It won’t be easy, but the last thing the league should do in this case is sit back and assume/hope the matter will resolve itself via the passage of time. The situation hasn’t resolved itself over the past 13 months, and it won’t over the next 13, either. The time has come for the NFL to find a solution that works for everyone — not by decree but by compromise.

And if the current Commissioner isn’t able or willing to do it, maybe it’s time to lean on the former Commissioner, who used the words “insulting and disgraceful” on Sunday in response to the Friday night comments from the Commander-in-Chief.