Ravens’ national anthem singer resigns

Getty Images

The Ravens’ national anthem singer, a combat veteran, has resigned, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun first reported.

Joey Odoms has held the job since 2014 when he replaced Mishael Miller. Those are the only two national anthem singers in the team’s history.

“The tone/actions of a large number of NFL fans in the midst of our country’s cultural crisis have convinced me that I do not belong there,” Odoms posted on Instagram. “Someone once told me to always ‘go where you’re welcomed.’ This is not an emotional reaction to recent events, rather an ethical decision that part of me regrets but my core knows is the right choice.”

While a soldier in Afghanistan, the Baltimore native befriended John Harbaugh during one of the coach’s military visits. He told Harbaugh of his dream to serve as the Ravens’ national anthem singer.