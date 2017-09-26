Report: Back injury to sideline Tyler Eifert multiple weeks

Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert is expected to miss multiple weeks with a back injury, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Eifert missed Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with the injury after playing in the first two games of the season for the Bengals. He has four catches for 46 yards on the season so far.

The injury is not expected to require surgery.

He played in just eight games for the Bengals last season as back and ankle injuries forced him to miss half the season. Eifert had surgery on his back this offseason and missed OTAs before returning for training camp.

The Bengals play at the Cleveland Browns this week and host the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 before getting a bye in Week 6.