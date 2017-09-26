Lawrence Timmons reinstated, will play Sunday

AP

The Dolphins have reinstated Lawrence Timmons, and the linebacker will play Sunday against the Saints, PFT has confirmed.

A week ago, the team suspended Timmons indefinitely after he went AWOL the day before the Dolphins’ season opener against the Chargers. Coach Adam Gase declined to answer questions about Timmons on Monday.

The Steelers made Timmons a first-round pick in 2007. He recorded 35.5 sacks and played and started every Steelers’ regular-season game since 2010.

The Dolphins signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal in the offseason.

Miami made a trade with New Orleans for linebacker Stephone Anthony a few hours after announcing Timmons’ suspension last week.