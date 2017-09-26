Seahawks Dewey McDonald injured ACL against Titans

Getty Images

Seahawks special teams mainstay Dewey McDonald sustained an ACL injury on the opening kickoff on Sunday’s 33-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

McDonald left the game and did not return. Head coach Pete Carroll didn’t have definitive word on the full nature of the injury on Monday, but noted it’s a “serious” injury.

“I don’t have the last word of it, but he does have an ACL injury,” he said. “The extent of it I don’t know, but it’s serious.”

McDonald appeared in 14 games for Seattle last season after being acquired in a trade with the Oakland Raiders at the start of the regular season. McDonald recorded eight tackles on special teams last season, which ranked second on the team. Seattle converted McDonald from safety to linebacker and had used him sparingly as an extra defender against certain personnel packages as well.

McDonald has appeared in 32 games with the Seahawks, Raiders, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.